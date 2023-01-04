Skip to main content

Notre Dame Commits Shine In All-American Bowl Practices - Day 1 Recap

Ryan Roberts breaks down what he saw from Notre Dame's commits during day one practices at the All-American Bowl

Notre Dame has five signees going through practice in preparation for the All-American Bowl, and Irish Breakdown was on location to watch them perform. Irish signees Drayk Bowen, Micah Bell, Adon Shuler, Brenan Vernon and Sullivan Absher were in action during day one action.

Irish Breakdown's Ryan Roberts was at practice, and after everything wrapped up he discussed what he saw from the Notre Dame commits in practice.

Notre Dame quarterback signee Kenny Minchey, offensive line signee Charles Jagusah, defensive line signee Boubacar Traore and wide receiver signee Rico Flores Jr. were also slated to play in the game but will miss the game because of injuries.

