Notre Dame Eyeing 2024 Texas Pass Rusher Loghan Thomas

Impacting the state of Texas has become a priority under the Notre Dame staff under head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish signed more players from the Lone Star State in the 2023 recruiting class (four) than they had in the previous five recruiting classes combined (three). So far there hasn’t been a ton of traction on many big time recruits from Texas in the 2024 recruiting class.

On Tuesday, the Notre Dame staff extended an offer to 2024 Katy (Texas) Paetow edge Loghan Thomas. The Lone Star pass rusher has been garnering the interest of some notable programs recently, obviously including the Irish.

When the offer was extended, it was a big deal for Thomas. The Notre Dame program made an immediate impact on the talented defender.

"It was super exciting to get the offer,” Thomas said. "I have always thought so highly of Notre Dame so getting the offer was really surreal. It was an incredible moment.”

You can never have enough impact pass rushers and schools have already taken notice of Thomas, who is an impact player in that department. Before long, Thomas is sure to become one of the more coveted defenders in the state.

"My recruitment has been picking up fast recently,” said Thomas. "Several big schools have been showing me a lot of interest and I am just blessed. I feel like I showed a lot of versatility this season. From rushing the quarterback, playing linebacker and in coverage, I can do a little bit of everything.”

Things are happening quickly after the offer from Notre Dame. The relationship between the two sides is new but looks to build in the very near future. That may escalate with a trip to South Bend.

"I have never been on campus at Notre Dame,” Thomas noted. "It obviously has a great reputation and it is a place that I plan on visiting very soon.”

Notre Dame is getting in a little late but they have already made a solid first impression. The next couple of months will tell a lot towards how much the fit makes sense. Thomas has already laid out a firm timeline for wanting to make a final decision.

"I feel like I should have a decision made by the end of the season,” he said. "It is definitely a tough decision but I have developed some great relationships with some good schools. I am very fortunate.”

Pipelines aren’t built off of one successful recruiting cycle in an area. Texas is an important state for Notre Dame to make its mark and Thomas could potentially be a part of that equation.

The 6-3, 210-pound pass rusher is considered as a four-star recruit by both On3 and the On3 Consensus ranking. On3 has him pegged as the No. 196 overall player and the No. 18 edge in the 2024 recruiting class. The Texas native is also considered a four-star recruit on the Consensus ranking.

Thomas has an expanding offer list. Some of the notable programs who have extended offers are the Irish, Kansas State, Texas Tech, Arizona, Colorado and Kansas among others.

