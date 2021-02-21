RB Jadarian Price Commits To Notre Dame

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from 2022 running back Jadarian Price, one of the top backs in the Southwest.

The Denison (Texas) High School standout picked Notre Dame despite offers from programs like Ohio State, Texas, USC, Auburn and Stanford.

As a junior, Price rushed for 1,145 yards (6.6 YPC) and 18 touchdowns, and he enters his senior season with over 3,000 career rushing yards and 30 career touchdowns. Price also caught 28 passes as a junior for Denson.

Price is the first running back and first offensive skill player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class. The Irish are looking to land two backs in the class, and Price gives the Irish a strong start at making that happen.

A consensus 4-star recruit, Price ranks as the nation's No. 195 overall player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. He's the No. 163 overall player in the country according to ESPN and the No. 6 all-purpose back according to Rivals.

Price also had offers from Utah, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, STCU, Missouri, Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona State and Texas Tech.

