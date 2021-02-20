Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: RB Jadarian Price

Notre Dame is making a run at a number of talented running backs in the 2022 class, and Denison (Texas) High School star Jadarian Price is one of those prospects.

JADARIAN PRICE PROFILE

Hometown: Denison, Texas

High School: Denison High School

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 200 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

2020 Stats: 174 carries, 1,145 yards, 6.6 YPC, 18 TD / 28 catches, 219 yards (11 games)

2019 Stats: 129 carries, 621 yards, 4.8 YPC, 3 TD (7 games)

2018 Stats: 210 carries, 1,421 yards, 6.8 YPC, 16 TD (10 games)

Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Auburn, Utah, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State, Stanford, TCU, Missouri, Baylor, Minnesota, Arizona State, Texas Tech

Recruited By: Lance Taylor, Brian Polian

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 163 overall - No. 13 RB

Rivals: 4-star - No. 210 overall - No. 6 APB

247Sports: 4-star - No. 225 overall - No. 21 RB

Composite: 4-star - No. 195 overall - No. 21 RB

FILM ANALYSIS

Although listed as an all-purpose back by Rivals, Price plays like a pure runner, one capable of making plays between the tackles, on the perimeter and in the pass game out of the backfield. Price is a highly productive back that has already rushed for over 3,000 yards and 30 touchdowns.

Price is a natural running back that shows good patience, vision and decision making. His patience is one of my favorite parts of his game. Price can get downhill in a hurry when he wants to, but he will get on his run track, let the blocks set up and wait until he's made his read before planting and exploding vertically. Yes, Price can plant and go immediately when he needs to, but his patience allows him to find and hit cutback lines effectively.

Despite his foot quickness and impressive agility, the Denison star tries to be a north-south runner as much as possible. Price shows a good burst when he plants and gets vertical, and when he gets a step he displays impressive acceleration that allows him to be a home run hitter.

He's not a back that likes to juke all the time, which I like, and he's a relatively efficient runner, which allows him to maximize available yards. Price can, however, make defenders miss in space when he wants to, or needs to, and he shows impressive balance, which combines with his relatively strong lower body to help him run through arm tackles on the second and third levels.

Price is built a lot like current Notre Dame running back Chris Tyree. He's a bit on the shorter side and not a massive back, but he runs hard and won't shy away from contact. Price hauled in 28 passes as a junior, but most of that was out of the backfield.

Junior Highlights

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

