Notre Dame Keeping Close Tabs On 2024 End Marquise Lightfoot

On Friday, the Notre Dame coaches were on the road and during the trip they stopped by Chicago (Ill.) Kenwood Academy, the home of defensive end Marquise Lightfoot. The coaches have the opportunity to check in with Lightfoot’s coaches and continue to demonstrate their interest.

An underrated member of the 2024 defensive line group, Lightfoot has continued to be a player the Irish staff is keeping a close eye on. The Illinois native gave some insight into his recruitment. It has been a whirlwind, but he's had a lot of support around him to manage the chaos.

"My recruitment had been a hassle this past year but compared to others it might be considered a breeze,” Lightfoot said. "That is because I'm one of the people that have a lot of great people around me such as my coaches and peers that kind of guide me through the whole process.”

With a long list of suitors, Lightfoot has done a tremendous job maintaining his due diligence and learning more about each team. He has kept his interest close to the vest but is really just focused on making the correct choice.

"There have been many schools who have come out of their way to recruit me but I have yet to announce who they are,” said Lightfoot. "It’s a process and I’m trying to make sure I make a great decision.”

In comparison, Notre Dame has done little to hide their interest. Just an hour and a half from Chicago, the Irish program has targeted several talented recruits from the area; Lightfoot is no exception.

"Notre Dame sees me fitting in as the Vyper defensive end in their system,” he stated. "I surely believe that they have a great thing going on at their school. I’m excited for their future.”

Lightfoot is an academically driven young man with a clear understanding for what he is looking for in a school. Notre Dame would appear to fit what he is looking for.

"The main criteria for me when picking a school is finding a place who can evolve me into a better player and person on and off the field,” Lightfoot explained. "I want to be the best I can be.”

As a junior, Lightfoot put together a stellar season. In 11 games, the Illinois standout collected 122 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Lightfoot also recorded another 18 quarterback hurries, broke up four passes, recovered three fumbles and forced another.

Several notable programs have already taken notice of the Illinois native. Some of the notable programs who have offered includes the Irish, Michigan, Florida, USC, Penn State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Nebraska, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Washington, Michigan State, Cal, West Virginia, Illinois, Colorado, Minnesota, Georgia Tech, Arizona State, Missouri, Purdue, Boston College, Syracuse, and Kansas among others.

Lightfoot’s recruiting rankings continue to rise. He is currently ranked highest by Rivals, sitting as the No. 118 overall player and No. 8 Edge in the 2024 recruiting class.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter