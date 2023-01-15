LB Payton Pierce Gets Full Notre Dame Experience During Junior Day

One of the top recruits on campus at Notre Dame this weekend was 2024 Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy star linebacker Payton Pierce, who made his third trip to South Bend. From the film room, to the meeting room, hockey game and everything in between, it was a trip to remember for Pierce.

The day began with Chad Bowden and the recruiting staff bringing the energy, dressing up like secret service members and searching the recruits before letting them on campus. That comedic element really made the recruits comfortable immediately.

"It was really funny,” Pierce said. "It really caught us all off guard. At first we thought someone was breaking into someone’s car in front of us before we noticed that it was Chad and the recruiting staff. It was definitely a fun way to start the day.”

Following that entrance, the staff put together a day or bonding, activities and opportunities to learn more about the program. Pierce spent the majority of his day with James Laurinaitis, who was able to give him some thorough insight into playing the linebacker position at a high level.

"My favorite part of the trip was being able to sit down with Coach Laurinaitis and watching film and talking ball with him,” the Texas native stated. "It was really great. We got a chance to get way more in depth this trip.

"I spent almost my whole time with Coach Laurinaitis,” continued the four-star linebacker. "The guys really listen to him. We went to watch some film, got some lunch and went back to watch some more. I got to see what they do defensively and really understand it on a deeper level. It really fits my style well.”

You would be hard pressed to find a coaching staff with more experience playing or coaching linebackers at a high level than what Notre Dame. Pierce has taken notice of that fact and loves to have so many resources at his disposal.

"Having so many guys with backgrounds at the position is one of the biggest sells for me,” Pierce explained. "That’s really where Coach (Marcus) Freeman created his reputation. He’s a tremendous developer of linebackers and a great defensive mind.

"Coach Laurinaitis played in the NFL for like eight or nine years,” he continued. “He’s seen it all. Then Coach (Al) Golden has coached the position at the highest level, and has been a head coach. He knows everything about the game. I don’t know how anyone couldn’t develop to get better at linebacker under those three.”

To conclude the day, the recruits on campus took in the Notre Dame hockey game against the University of Minnesota. Despite a losing result, that was another tremendous experience. It presented more bonding time between the staff and players.

"The hockey game was awesome,” Pierce said. "We watch the Dallas Stars back home but don’t really watch hockey a ton. I got to hang out with Coach Laurinaitis and my dad.

"That really isn’t stuff we do together so it was really a great experience,” Pierce added. "My dad grew up with Notre Dame football so it’s always fun to take him on these trips.”

Notre Dame also did a tremendous job getting all seven 2024 commits on campus as a big recruiting tool. That layer was a huge bonus to the staff.

"The commits in the class were so personable, and really easy to talk to,” he explained. "On most visits, guys can be hard to talk to sometimes. They really are building a great group.”

You have to feel good about Notre Dame’s standing with Pierce following the visit. His recruiting process is nearing a decision and that timeline has been clearly defined.

"The next step is to finish up these junior days,” Pierce said. "I really want to narrow the schools down soon and get out to see them practice during spring ball. I’m still aiming for June-ish to make my decision and be done with it.”

As a sophomore in 2021, Pierce lit up the stat sheet, recording an outstanding 131 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, six sacks, six pass breakups and five forced fumbles. Calling him a play maker would be a massive understatement.

The 6-2, 225-pound defender is considered one of the premier linebackers in the 2024 recruiting class. He is rated as the No. 34 overall player and No. 3 linebacker on the Rivals ranking.

Pierce announced early in December that he was down to top ten schools. Those programs included the Irish, Oklahoma, Michigan, Texas, Tennessee, Texas A&M, TCU, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Baylor.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter