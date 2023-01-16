Notre Dame Makes A Strong Move With In-State Lineman Styles Prescod

It has been a busy few days for 2024 Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern offensive tackle Styles Prescod. An in-state standout, Harry Hiestand made the trip out to the school on Friday to check in with his coaches and do more research on the 6-6, 270-pound offensive tackle.

That initial visit was an incredible start to a life changing couple of days for the Indiana native.

"Coach Hiestand came by the school Friday morning to .... talk with my coaches,” Prescod said. “I guess I impressed him after speaking with my coaches and things happened very quickly.

“He watched film of my individual games rather than my season highlights to try and see what I was doing regularly,” Prescod continued. “He said my bend, my choppy feet and aggressiveness were the things he really liked. He also stressed the way that my coaches talked about me, and the positive things that they said about my character. Those things combined are why he thinks I could fit at Notre Dame.”

Those feelings parlayed quickly into an invite to campus for Junior Day on Saturday. Prescod and his mother were met with excitement from the jump. The Notre Dame staff really set the mood for a tremendous campus visit.

"The vibes started off great in the morning,” he said. "Some of the recruiting staff dressed up as fake special agents and were inspecting cars with the player in them before letting us in.

"They had a lot of energy,” Prescod added. "Some of my favorite parts throughout the day were my talks with the coaches, the weight room presentation, and the offensive meeting.”

A part of the day’s festivities was Prescod being extended an official scholarship offer from Notre Dame. That moment alone made it a special trip.

"Getting the offer was great,” Prescod stated. "Coach (Marcus) Freeman sat down and talked with my mom and I and told us about what Notre Dame can do for me.

"He talked about how they can set me up for life in whatever route I decide to take,” Prescod continued. "He then told me that Coach Hiestand thinks I’m the right fit for the program so he was going to offer me.”

While it has been short and things have been happening quickly, the Irish staff has already been developing a great bond with the standout offensive lineman. They are clearly making him feel at home.

"My relationship has been growing significantly with the coaches the past couple of days,” he said. "I’ve gotten the chance to talk to Coach Hiestand a lot more which has been great.”

A Indiana native playing just a couple hours south of Notre Dame, Prescod is very aware of the prestige that comes with the Irish program. He sees a clear fit for himself if he opts to stay home.

"I could definitely see myself at Notre Dame,” Prescod said. "I really enjoyed my time up there, and enjoyed spending time with coaches and some of the commits. It's right up the road from where I live so it’s definitely a possibility.”

Prescod is considered a four-star recruit by On3. In their ranking, he is considered the No. 266 overall player and No. 19 offensive tackle in the 2024 recruiting class. The talented offensive tackle is also considered the No. 4 player in the state of Indiana.

The Indiana standout continues to pull in some impressive offers. Some of the notable programs include the Irish, Wisconsin, Kentucky, Iowa, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Iowa State, West Virginia, Kansas and Indiana among others.

