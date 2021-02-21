Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Elite Defensive End Cyrus Moss

Notre Dame has made the top group for elite Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman defensive end Cyrus Moss, one of the best players on the board for the Fighting Irish.

The Fighting Irish made the final group along with Alabama, Clemson, Oklahoma, Florida, Oregon, USC, Penn State, Georgia, Michigan State and Arizona State.

Moss is one of the top targets on the board for Notre Dame, regardless of position. He's a game-changing talent on the edge, and a must-get for Notre Dame.

Moss is ranked as the nation's No. 29 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. He's the No. 50 overall player on the composite ranking and a consensus Top 75 national recruit.

Moss also had offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Florida State, Washington, Tennessee, Utah, Arkansas, Nebraska, UCLA, Mississippi State, Colorado, California and Oregon State.

Here is my film analysis of Moss:

"Moss didn't get to play his junior season due to Nevada canceling the fall football season. That means right now his evaluation is based off sophomore film, and his grade is still based more on his raw tools and projection than anything else.

"The 6-4, 220-pound edge player has all the physical tools you want in a modern-day weakside defensive end. He is incredibly long, he's athletic, he competes in the run game and he has experience dropping into coverage. When you consider that Moss is still young and the film we see is just sophomore tape it's almost impossible to not get excited about what kind of player he will be by the time his high school career is over.

"Not only does Moss show excellent length for a young player, his hands are extremely fast and he has an impressive punch for such a young athlete. He shows a unique understanding of leverage and angles, and the need to anchor his base when being run at. When he gets more weight room strength his ability to dominate the edge as a run defender will be greatly enhanced, and its a big reason why I view him as a future five-star prospect.

"Moss shows an excellent burst at the snap as a pass rusher, and when he gets turned loose he explodes off the edge. His ability to redirect when running full speed is outstanding, and Moss shows impressive agility, balance and flexibility. As his game matures and he continues to enhance his hand play, develops his pass rushing repertoire and gets more weight room strength he will have a chance to turn into an elite edge rusher.

"On top of being long and athletic, Moss shows an impressive football IQ for such a young player. He makes clean run/pass reads, shows good route recognition when dropping into coverage and he doesn't get fooled very often.

"From a Notre Dame standpoint, Moss would be the ideal complement to Ford. Notre Dame's lone defensive end commit is 6-5, 250 pounds and quite powerful. Ford is an ideal fit for the strongside end position in the Notre Dame defense. Moss projects as a weakside player, which would be the old drop end position. His athleticism would also allow him to play in space, something we might see more of from that position in the Marcus Freeman defense."

