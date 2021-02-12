Notre Dame Makes Final Cut For Top 2022 Linebacker

Notre Dame needs a dynamic linebacker class in 2022, and the Irish are after a number of really good ones. In fact, Notre Dame made the final three for a very talented linebacker that is just the kind of athlete the Irish need in this class.

Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin are the final three schools for Traverse City (Mich.) Central linebacker Joshua Burnham.

Notre Dame offered Burnham back in June and have been pushing for him ever since, including when Marcus Freeman was hired to run the defense and coach the linebackers.

The 6-3, 215-pound linebacker is ranked as the nation's No. 83 overall player by 247Sports, No. 145 by Rivals and No. 162 by ESPN. My grade for Burnham is closer to 247Sports than it is ESPN.

Burnham is a two-way standout, playing quarterback and linebacker for Traverse City Central. He is a long and rangy athlete with the kind of frame that could allow him to eventually play either inside linebacker position in the Notre Dame defense, should that ultimately be his choice.

In-state Michigan is considered the frontrunner for Burnham, but Notre Dame and Wisconsin have certainly given him plenty to think about.

