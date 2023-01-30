Notre Dame Offers California Wide Receiver Kwazi Gilmer

Wide receiver coach Chansi Stuckey has quickly rebuilt the wide receiver room for Notre Dame, including a dynamic four-man class in the 2023 recruiting class. He is looking to do the same in 2024, continuing to identify talent that could potentially excel for the Irish.

On Monday, the staff extended an offer to 2024 West Hills (Calif.) Chaminade standout wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer. The staff has done a tremendous job identifying underrated players who far outweigh their current rankings.

Gilmer seems to fit that profile.

When you pop on the film, it tells a much different story. The athletic tools are easy to see.

The California native has a growing offer list. Some of his notable offers include the Fighting Irish, Colorado, Washington State, Boston College and Arizona among others. Gilmer has also received some interest from USC thus far. He even made an unofficial to the Trojan campus this past weekend.

The 6-2, 180-pound pass catcher led Chaminade in receiving as a junior. He hauled in 29 receptions for 600 yards and eight touchdowns on the season. That is a 20.7 yard per catch average, while also averaging 27 yards per kick return and taking two more back for scores.

Notre Dame is looking for at least three receivers in the 2024 recruiting class. Right now the Irish currently have a commitment from Illinois standout Cam Williams.

