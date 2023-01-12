Notre Dame Offers Fast Rising Georgia Safety Demello Jones With Irish Ties

The safety board for Notre Dame expanded on Tuesday, extending an offer to 2024 Swainsboro (Ga.) High School athlete Demello Jones. A fast riser on the recruiting scene, the Georgia native is the nephew of former Notre Dame defensive back John “Deke” Cooper.

Dele was a three year letter winner for the Irish from 1996-99. During that span, Cooper intercepted six passes, recorded 203 total tackles, seven forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries.

He would then parlay that success into a six year NFL career after coming out of Notre Dame as an undrafted free agent, spending time with the Carolina Panthers, Jacksonville Jaguars and San Francisco 49ers before ending his career following the 2007 season. In total, Cooper recorded 218 total tackles and intercepted six passes in his career.

With Jones, it should be no surprise that he comes from a football family. What he put on film as a junior was truly jaw dropping, boasting an absurd athletic profile. Despite getting some substantial attention from several big time programs, this offer from Notre Dame was extremely special.

“Notre Dame is most definitely going to be a top school for me with what they represent on and off the field,” Jones explained. “Getting an offer from there is honestly just a blessing. I talked with Caleb Davis for a few months and Coach (Chris) O’Leary hit me up and offered! It was an incredible feeling.”

That film has begun circulating to some of the blue blood programs in college football. Jones has quickly become one of the hot commodities on the recruiting trail and he is currently enjoying the ride.

“My recruitment has been blowing up lately,” Jones said. “It’s been really crazy in a good way. This season was my blow up season that really got my name out there and now I’m excited to take the next step.”

This recruitment doesn’t seem to ended anytime soon so Notre Dame has ample time to make an impact. One thing is certain, it’s going to be a dog fight in the end.

“I want to make my decision sometime during my Senior season with me doing early enrollment,” he said. “All of the schools that have offered me so far has been coming hard for me. It’s been great getting to know all of the coaches.”

Depute Jones’ ties to Notre Dame, he has yet to make the trip to campus. That looks to be changing in the near future.

“I’ve never been to Notre Dame campus but I do plan to visit very soon,” Jones stated. “It’s a place that I definitely want to see and experience.

Throw the star rankings out of the window. Jones is an elite football player and one that Notre Dame appears ready to make a priority. He’s a potential difference maker on the back end.

The impressive offers have begun to roll in for Jones, who is criminally underrated from a recruiting ranking perspective. Some of his notable offers so far include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, North Carolina, Kentucky, South Carolina, Georgia Tech, and Colorado among others.

The 6-1, 175-pound athlete is a two-way star for Swainsboro. On offense, he led the team with 1,279 yards rushing and 20 touchdowns on just 122 carries. That is a 10.5 yard per carry average on top of another 384 yards and seven touchdowns through the air on 14 receptions (27.4 yards per reception).

Jones also recorded 44 total tackles and six pass breakups on defense. He also chipped in with tackles for loss and forced fumble.

