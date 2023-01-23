Notre Dame Places 15 Players In The Final ESPN 300 Rankings

Notre Dame had one of the nation's best recruiting classes in 2023, and the 24-man Fighting Irish class ended up landing 15 players that finished in the final ESPN 300 rankings.

Notre Dame's 15 signees tied with Miami (Fla.) and LSU for the third most signees in the ESPN300. Only Alabama (24) and Georgia (21) had more players finish in the final rankings.

Notre Dame and Georgia were the only two teams with multiple linebackers to finish in the Top 100. Notre Dame tied with Ohio State, Texas, Oklahoma and Georgia with the most wide receivers (3) in the ESPN 300. Some of the players were listed as athletes or even tight end, but that list includes players that were recruited to play wide receiver at their respective schools.

Notre Dame's highest ranked signee is New Orleans (La.) University Lab linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, who checked in at No. 59 overall and as the No. 5 linebacker in the class. Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen was Notre Dame's other Top 100 linebacker, checking in at No. 78 overall and No. 7 at linebacker.

Round Rock (Texas) Stony Point wide receiver Braylon James ranks No. 60 on the list and is the No. 9 wide receiver. Fellow Texas wide receiver Jaden Greathouse of Austin (Texas) Westlake, who is listed as a tight end by ESPN, ranks No. 122 overall in the rankings. Folsom (Calif.) High School receiver Rico Flores Jr. is Notre Dame's other ESPN 300 wide receiver in the class, coming in at No. 223 overall. He was listed as an athlete but was recruited to be a pass catcher for the Irish.

Three of Notre Dame's four defensive line signees were ranked in the ESPN 300. Hagerstown (Md.) Saint James big man Devan Houstan was Notre Dame's highest ranked defensive lineman, checking in at No. 164 overall. Up next is West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial defensive end Boubacar Traore, who ranked No. 222 overall in the ESPN rankings. Rounding things out was Mentor (Ohio) High School lineman Brenan Vernon, who checked in at No. 243 overall in the rankings.

Notre Dame has five players in the Top 100, including St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love. He ranked No. 93 in the final ESPN rankings and also ranked as the No. 5 running back in the nation.

Another Top 100 player was offensive tackle Charles Jagusah of Rock Island (Ill.) Alleman Catholic. Jagusah ranked No. 66 overall in the rankings and checked in as the No. 7 offensive tackle.

Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II quarterback Kenny Minchey ranked No. 180 overall in the ESPN rankings. Tight end Cooper Flanagan of Concord (Calif.) De La Salle also made the list, coming in at No. 292 overall. He ranked as the No. 7 tight end in the class.

Notre Dame landed three defensive backs in the final ESPN 300 list. Houston (Texas) Kinkaid cornerback Micah Bell was the highest on the board, finishing No. 109 overall. Up next was St. Louis (Mo.) De Smet Jesuit cornerback Christian Gray, who moved up to No. 145 overall in the ESPN rankings. Rounding things out was Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler, who checked in at No. 240 overall.

Notre Dame had great balance in the class, landing eight defensive signees in the rankings and seven offensive players.

