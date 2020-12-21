Notre Dame's Prince Kollie Named First-Team All-American

Notre Dame linebacker signee Prince Kollie had a brilliant senior season, racking up over 100 tackles on defense and rushing for over 1,900 yards as a running back on offense.

His brilliant senior season earned him first-team All-American honors from SI All-American.

"The Notre Dame signee was one of the most impressive individual performers of 2020. Kollie notched 109 tackles, including 11 for loss, along with two sacks and an interception as a senior."

Here is what Director of Football at SI All-American John Garcia had to say about Kollie:

"Kollie is one of the smoothest prospects on the commitment/signee list, a big compliment for a linebacker headed to a top 10 program. It's safe to say he is more than comfortable in space, as he can relate to 2 and 3 in coverage, flip his hips and factor in passing lanes. Versus the run there is easy-to-like flashes like his fast flow skill and ability to finish with explosiveness through the wash. He won't have issue as an occasional pass-rusher, either, with speed and awareness evident while on the hunt."

Kollie was ranked as Irish Breakdown's top recruit in the 2021 defensive class. He signed with Notre Dame during the early signing period despite attempts by programs like Alabama and Georgia to flip him.

