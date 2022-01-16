Adon Shuler Believes The 2023 Notre Dame Class Can Be Special

Notre Dame got a huge pickup when it landed 2023 safety Adon Shuler, who believes the Irish class can be special

Since committing to Notre Dame back on August 15th, 2021, Irvington (N.J.) High School safety Adon Shuler has become one of the key recruiters for what is shaping up to be a monumental 2023 class for the Fighting Irish.

“That’s something the coaches talked to me about when I came on board. We believe my class is the key to win a national championship,” Shuler said.

Shuler was a huge get for the team when he opted for the Irish six months ago. Notre Dame needed to bolster a safety group that could be facing some impending questions following the 2022 season with the potential of replacing Brandon Joseph, Houston Griffith and DJ Brown in one off-season.

Shuler experienced some nice recruiting ranking momentum during a notable junior campaign, leading Irvington to a 12-2 finish and a Group IV New Jersey State Championship. The 6-0, 190-pounder currently sits as a unanimous top 200 national recruit according to all major recruiting service, including as high as a No. 120 (No. 8 safety) designation by On3.

When it came to Shuler’s fit and admiration for Notre Dame, it was a multi-layered decision. A better question would have what does the University not offer you.

“The culture of the football program and college is just incredible,” Shuler explained. “Education is top of the line. Also, you have the opportunity to compete for a national championship. There is just a family atmosphere with the coaches and team.”

A common thread for Notre Dame athletes is the feeling they get when they step foot in South Bend. It’s something that not many can quantify.

“I got so comfortable just being on campus. I remember on my first visit riding on the go-cart and just thinking how crazy it was to be there,” reminisced the talented safety. “Thinking back to College Game Days and finally experiencing it, it was surreal.”

As if that type of connection wasn’t enough, head coach Marcus Freeman has done everything to sell his vision for the program. In fact, that vision was entrenched a long time before he was officially named the next head coach of the university.

“Coach Freeman reached out to me a month or two after he got hired as defensive coordinator," Shuler said. "That relationship has developed ever since .... Everyone around the team loves (the hiring of Freeman). He is a great dude. In a lot of ways, he reminds me of my current coach here at Irvington.”

Stylistically speaking as a player, Shuler brings a lot of possibilities to a defense. He highlighted his versatility on the backend as an intriguing fit for the Irish when he gets on campus, citing another talented New Jersey product of the past as a role model for himself.

“I idolized Jabrill Peppers when he was in high school and at Michigan,” Shuler explained. “I feel like I can do a lot of things for the defense, move around and contribute.”

Outside of his playing ability, his leadership and buy in to get the Irish back to prominence was on another level. His biggest impact from now until he officially signs: Make the 2023 recruiting class the one that pushes the team over the top.

“I’m really pushing for guys like Christian Gray and Carnell Tate right now. This class could be special.”

If early dividends are any indication, the 2023 class looks like a potentially special one. A player like Shuler should get a lot of credit for that.

As players continue to file in, the impact of the already committed on recruiting shouldn’t be understated - Adon Shuler being a big part of that.

