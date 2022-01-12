Notre Dame Commit Profile: Adon Shuler, Safety

Notre Dame needs a great safety class in 2023, which made landing Adon Shuler very important for the Irish staff.

ADON SHULER PROFILE

Hometown: Irvington, N.J.

High School: Irvington High School

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Notre Dame, Florida, Penn State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Boston College, Cincinnati, West Virginia, Syracuse, Georgia Tech, Maryland

Recruited By: Chris O'Leary

RECRUITING RANKINGS

On3: 4-star - No. 120 overall - No. 8 safety

ESPN: 4-star - No. 124 overall - No. 5 safety

247Sports: 4-star - No. 171 overall - No. 13 safety

Rivals: 4-star - No. 199 overall - No. 13 safety

Composite: 4-star - No. 149 overall - No. 12 safety

FILM ANALYSIS

With Shuler, the first thing that stood out to me on film is how mature his game is from a technical and playmaking standpoint. He's an assignment correct, instinctive and high IQ safety that already shows an advanced feel for the game. Shuler comes down hill aggressively and plays with very good angles in both the run game and pass game. His feel for beating receivers to the spot is quite nuanced for such a young player, and he takes very good run game angles from depth, which makes him an impact defender against the run.

Shuler has the kind of frame you want at safety. He's at least 6-0, he has some length to him and he's got an athletic build. He already has good listed size but he'll continue to fill out and add even more strength. Athletically, Shuler is very light on his feet and packs a punch when he arrives at the ball. His agility and balance grade out very high, and he shows the ability to change direction with ease.

I questioned his speed and explosiveness as a sophomore, but as a junior he showed a much-needed jump in both areas. His long speed improved, his ability to open and run got better and his ability to plant and drive downhill was impressive. This made him a far more effective player as a junior and caused his grade to jump up quite a bit.

As a junior, Shuler has used his jump in burst and strength to be a highly effective run defender, but his improved speed has made him far more impactful in the pass game. Combined with his intelligence, that improvement makes Shuler a defender capable of playing more man coverage, but it's his improved range on that back end that stood out the most.

GRADE KEY

5.0 - Elite player

4.5 - All-American caliber player

4.0 - Multi-year starter

3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter

3.0 - Backup

IB CONTENT

