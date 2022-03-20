Braylon James Blown Away By Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame hosted some extremely talented players and must-get recruits this weekend, and the Irish staff made a strong impression. For Del Valle (Texas) High School wide receiver Braylon James the visit was without question a needle mover.

"Man it was sick," James said of his unofficial visit to Notre Dame. "I'll definitely be back soon. I mean the whole staff showed me a lot of love."

The 6-3, 185-pound wideout is ranked as the nation's No. 67 overall player by ESPN and No. 79 by Rivals. The scary thing is he's just scratching the surface of his full potential, which is immense.

Notre Dame had made a strong impression on James even before the visit thanks to the work of wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey, and they hammered home their interest in James during his trip. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees had an especially strong pitch for James during this visit.

"Their message was really come to Notre Dame and become the best you that you can be in all aspects of life," James noted. "I really fit into Rees's offensive scheme very well and I see why they're so high on me.

"Just sitting in that meeting with Coach Rees showed me that he's the real deal," continued James. "Within the next couple of years he'll be the best one doing it."

James not only has elite talent, but he's also an elite student. Knocking a visit with him out of the park is as much about showing him the complete package as it is showing him a great vision for what happens on the field.

"It's a great place," said James. "Full of great people and individuals who value you being successful on the field just as much as they do off of it and that’s something that you don’t really get a real depiction of on visits, especially unofficials.”

James is a must-get for the Irish and he's a player the staff is extremely high on. Any "dream class" on offense for Notre Dame absolutely includes him being a part of it. Notre Dame has put their best foot forward and James is looking to get back on campus very, very soon.

