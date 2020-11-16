Notre Dame 2021 Recruiting Class Ranked 10th By SI All-American

Notre Dame has a talented 19-man 2021 recruiting class, and the Irish staff is hoping to add to that group. As it stands right now, Notre Dame's class now ranks 10th in the latest update from SI All-American.

The Irish moved up to 10th as the SI All-American group continued evaluating players in the class.

"After some movement both ahead and behind them, the Irish moved up a spot from our prior class rankings and now have a top-10 class," said SI All-American scouting analyst Edwin Weathersby. "The 19-man group features 4 SI99 prospects. [Tight end] Cane Berrong is our No. 1 Y-TE, [quarterback] Tyler Buchner should benefit from college coaching to iron out his mechanic issues, [offensive lineman] Blake Fisher can work as a [right tackle] or [guard] and we've profiled [interior defensive lineman] Gabriel Rubio with extensive film work."

"However, another player that has a chance to blossom is [linebacker] Prince Kollie," continued Weathersby. "The more we watch him on tape and see his traits, the more we love his fit in Notre Dame defensive coordinator Clark Lea's system as a "Rover". EDGE David Abiara has a shot to crack our top-10 rankings at that position, as the Texan has an advanced frame from at this stage in his physical development at 6-foot-4 and nearly 250 pounds, along with strength and traits as a power-rusher from five and seven-technique alignments.

"[Wide receiver] Lorenzo Styles Jr. has some buzz amongst our staff, and Notre Dame may have gotten a steal in [defensive end] Will Schweitzer out of Northern California, who we feel can play both Vyper and [Buck] in Lea's system. It appears this staff has done well this cycle with evaluating traits in prospects that fit what they want at specific positions on their roster, something not all coaching staffs do or are good at."

SI All-American ranks the Irish class higher than Rivals, 247Sports or ESPN.

You can read my analysis of each committed player in the class HERE.

