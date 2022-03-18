Florida Defensive End Receives "Surreal" Offer From Notre Dame

Notre Dame orchestrated an all-out assault on the recruiting world with the “Pot Of Gold” campaign and the end of the rainbow touched down in Deerfield Beach, Fla. where a talented defensive end is just touching the surface on how good he can be.

That would be 6-2, 230-pound edge defender Joshua Lloyd from Dillard High School. Lloyd was shocked to receive the initial call from defensive line coach Al Washington and director of recruiting Chad Bowden, and his excitement was even greater when he officially received his offer from Notre Dame.

“When I spoke to Coach Bowden and Coach Washington, I couldn’t believe that I was on the phone with Notre Dame," Lloyd told Irish Breakdown. "It was surreal!"

The young pass rusher already holds offers from Pittsburgh, Iowa State and Georgia Tech, which was his only visit until now. That’s about to change as he’s in the process of planning his visit to South Bend sometime this summer. Notre Dame has already jumped to the top of his list because of one of the most important things he’s looking for from the program he chooses.

“Not going to lie, the offer feels great," Lloyd stated. "Like honestly, when I was talking to Coach Bowden and Coach Washington, I felt wanted and it sounded like a great coaching staff. I can’t wait to meet everyone else.”

First glance at his film and you immediately see what Washington loves about this young man. His length and first step off the edge are incredible. Dillard plays multiple fronts, and they move Lloyd around along that front, and he uses inside and outside rush to cause havoc in the opponent’s backfield. He can also stand up and drop into coverage with good instincts, which gives greater value and a chance to play multiple positions at Notre Dame.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter