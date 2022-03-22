Elite LB Jaiden Ausberry Felt A Different Vibe During His Notre Dame Visit

Jaiden Ausberry has been to Notre Dame before, but his latest visit left a much different vibe

It was a busy weekend in South Bend, welcoming several high profile recruits to campus to meet with the Notre Dame coaches, tour the campus, take in some spring practice and envision their long term fit with the program.

Notre Dame went into the visit poised to sell that fit to Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab star linebacker Jaiden Ausberry, especially coming right out of LSU’s backyard. It had been a long layoff since Ausberry had visited the campus, not having made the trip since this past summer.

With so many changes to the staff, there are bound to be some questions for how recruits will mesh with the new atmosphere and vision for the program. Ausberry left South Bend enamored with what is being built under the new staff.

“The vibe is definitely better,” Ausberry explained. “It’s completely different. The atmosphere is passionate and exciting under Coach (Marcus) Freeman.”

While the talented linebacker had met Freeman during past trips, it was his first time meeting new defensive coordinator Al Golden, who made a very good early impression on Ausberry during the meeting.

“You can tell he’s been in the business for a long time,” Ausberry said. “He made it known how much they wanted me to be a part of the program. It really meant a lot.”

The staff values the type of playmaker Ausberry is on the second level. They also could see a variety of roles that he can play, leaving all possibilities on the table.

“They see me as a Rover or Will ideally,” he said. “I feel like I can play all over, even at safety potentially.”

Ausberry has been a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, possessing an elite offer list that includes Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, USC, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Oregon and Ole Miss among many others.

The 6-0, 205-pound linebacker ranks as the nation's No. 36 overall player by ESPN and he's No. 39 overall by Rivals. The latter ranks him as the No. 3 outside linebacker in the country.

He is a dynamic defender for the 13-0 state champion University Lab program. A dynamic athlete on the second level, Ausberry is all over the film for the Cubs.

Ausberry also had an opportunity to take in the sights with some other talented recruits, including the likes of defender Samuel M’Pemba and wide receivers Braylon James and Malik Elzy. Those conversations among the potential recruits can have a huge impact. The group was left wondering about all the possibilities.

“It was fun to be able to speak to the other recruits on campus,” said Ausberry. ”We were talking about what we could potentially accomplish if we were a part of the program.”

Getting Ausberry away from some of the Southern powers is going to be a difficult task. It’s hard to not feel extremely positive about Notre Dame’s progress in this recruitment leaving the visit. They made such an impact that Ausberry already has tentative plans to make the trip back to South Bend, along with some other stops on his travel schedule.

“I am going to visit Auburn on April 2nd and Miami on the 9th,” Ausberry noted. “I definitely want to get back to Notre Dame again. It could be during the Blue-Gold Game (April 23) or an official visit the second week of June.”

Ausberry originally took the trip last summer with his father. This time, his mom has the chance to take in what makes Notre Dame special. The Irish are in this one for the long haul. The Irish come out of the visit in a great place with the Louisiana native.

