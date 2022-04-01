Skip to main content

Breaking Down The Notre Dame 2023 Secondary Recruiting Class And What's Next

Irish Breakdown takes a look at the current Notre Dame DB recruits and whose left on the board

Secondary recruiting is off to a great start for Notre Dame, as the Irish have commitments from three talented players. In our latest show we breakdown the three commitments in the class, how they fit into the Notre Dame defense and who is left on the board for Notre Dame.

The show starts with us looking at Notre Dame's current commits, and we begin with Denton (Texas) Guyer standout Peyton Bowen. We break down why he's such an important player for the Irish to keep in the class, how he fits into the defense and where his best spot is moving forward.

Next we talk about fellow commit Adon Shuler of Irvington (N.J.) High School. Shuler is a different type of player than Bowen, and we break down how the two fit together in the Irish defense. We also discuss five-star safety Caleb Downs during this segment and also answer a question about whether Ronan Hanafin could be a safety for the Irish.

Cornerback recruiting is next. We talk about the commitment of Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout Justyn Rhett and how important he is to the class. Rhett is a player we project as more of a boundary defender, but he is versatile and has several fits in the defense, and we break down why that is important for filling out the cornerback class.

We talk about the top corners left on the board, Oklahoma's Micah Tease and Missouri standout Christian Gray. Not only do we break down their games, we also talk about where things stand from a recruiting standpoint with both players.

