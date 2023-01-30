Notre Dame Makes Impact On 2024 Standout Pass Catcher David Washington

The 2024 wide receiver board continued to expand for Notre Dame last week, including an offer extended to Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View wide receiver David Washington. One of the most talented athletes out west, Washington had recently cut his top school list.

The Nevada native made it clear, however, that Notre Dame is not too late. They will get a long look amongst a bevy of notable programs.

"My recruitment has been good overall,” said Washington. "I recently cut down my school choices to 11 schools but I let Coach (Chansi) Stuckey know that I am still 100 percent still open to all opportunities”

Those eleven schools included LSU, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, Michigan State, Utah, Ole Miss, UCLA, Cal, Oregon State, and UNLV. That list looks like it might get shaken up quickly. This recent offer from Notre Dame also seemed to make an impact.

“When I received the Notre Dame offer, I was extremely happy and in shock!” he explained. “Coach Stuckey and I had some great conversations leading up to the offer and it led to a great moment.

"I haven’t had the chance to get up to South Bend before,” Washington continued. "But I definitely plan to make it out there during the spring or the summer coming up.”

There is some time for the Irish to get into the fold but they will need to act quickly. Washington is leaving his options open for a few months but things will continue to get hectic. There is a timeline set out firmly.

"I plan to commit before the start of senior year,” noted Washington. "I’m also planning on being an early enrollee so I’m excited about figuring out the process and finding the right school.”

Washington is a near consensus four-star recruit by every major recruiting platform. The exception is On3, who has him rated as the No. 77 wide receiver class and by that logic, the 2024 recruiting class must be the deepest year for pass catchers in history.

ESPN is the highest on Washington, rating him as the No. 224 overall player and No. 31 wide receiver in the class. That ranking also has him as the top ranked player in the state or Nevada.

The 6-0, 185-pound pass catcher boasts an incredibly impressive offer list. Some of the notable programs who have offered include the Fighting Irish, Michigan, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Texas A&M, Utah, Michigan State, Oregon State, Ole Miss, UCLA, Washington State, Arizona State, Cal, Colorado, and Arizona among others.

During his junior year for Arbor View, Washington led the team with 826 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 52 receptions. That is an average of 15.9 yards per reception, as well as rushing for another 74 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

2023 Scholarship Chart

2023 Football Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Offense

2023 Recruiting Class Grades - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter