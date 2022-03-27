Notre Dame Offer Was Meaning For 2024 DL Brandon Davis-Swain

The Detroit metro area has one of the best crops of talent for any major city in the country for the 2024 cycle, and it continues to be a prime target for the Notre Dame coaching staff. Everyone knows about 2023 quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit (Mich.) King, but Notre Dame is also making an early run at 2024 defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain of West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School.

The four-star 6-4, 240-pound athlete just turned 16 years old and already holds a state championship and a list of offers from some of the best programs in the nation like Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Penn State, Iowa, Ole Miss, West Virginia, Louisville, Kentucky, Boston College and Louisville.

It was one offer that stood out the most, and he got it on March 17 from Notre Dame during its Pot of Gold push.

“The offer feels great and the way they did it with the Pot of Gold was dope," Davis-Swain told Irish Breakdown. "I’m blessed to have this opportunity and I appreciate Notre Dame for giving it to me.”

The two-way dynamo is a disruptor as a defensive lineman, possessing good short area quickness, he plays with good leverage and great use of his hands at a young age that allows him to control blockers and disengage to make a play on the ball. His best attribute may very well be the dominant attitude he plays with as an intimidator and agitator to opposing quarterbacks and offenses. This may be part of the greatness defensive line coach Al Washington sees in the Detroit native, and their dialogue thus far has been along those lines.

“The conversations with Coach Washington have always been great," Davis-Swain noted. "We talk about football and how I can improve, but we also talk about life and other things too.”

Davis-Swain has been training hard with teammates this off-season in preparation of defending their state championship and although he’s award of the schools trying to get his attention, he’s patiently waiting to decide which schools will get a visit from him and his family. One thing he knows for sure is Notre Dame will be one of those visits.

“I really haven’t had time to make any plans yet, but I’m looking forward to getting there and meeting the rest of the coaching staff," Davis-Swain stated. "We’ll have something planned real soon. I’m truly blessed.”

Head coach Marcus Freeman and his staff continue to change the narrative and create new attitude around the Fighting Irish program and in the eyes of recruits. Davis-Swain would be a welcome bundle of energy and the staff will be intent on reciprocating.

