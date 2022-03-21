Skip to main content

Elite 2024 Linebacker Views Notre Dame Offer As "Different" ... In A Good Way

Notre Dame offering 2024 standout linebacker Edwin Spillman was impactful on the talented student-athlete

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has made it his business to improve recruiting on the defensive side of the ball from the moment he was first hired as the program's defensive coordinator.

The Irish landed an outstanding defensive class in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the 2023 class is off to an even better start. Now Freeman and his staff have set their sights on the best from the 2024 class, which led them to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman.

Spillman, the nation's No. 74 overall player and No. 4 linebacker in the 2024 class, received a scholarship offer from the staff during the recent Pot of Gold push. It was a needle moving offer for Spillman.

"It felt really good to be noticed as one of the best in my class," Spillman told Irish Breakdown. "Notre Dame is different. The football is one thing, but that degree can open up a lot of opportunities.”

Relationships are the key to effective recruiting and the Fighting Irish staff has done a tremendous job of laying a foundation for the road that may lead one of the nation’s best from Nashville to South Bend. 

“I’ve already spoken to Coach Freeman and Coach (Chad) Bowden," Spillman said. "Coach Freeman is a really good dude, and I can tell that he cares about his players, and that’s big for me. We’re in the process of planning to get up to Notre Dame soon and I’m just blessed and excited.”

The 6-2, 220-pound Spillman plays inside and outside for a multi-front defense at Lipscomb. He’s extremely athletic with a God-given first step and speed that makes him a devastating pass rusher off the edge and blitzer up the middle. His athleticism also allows him to cover the slot and zone drop in pass coverage, while showing great balance making open field tackles.

Spillman has an impressive early offer list that includes the Fighting Irish, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, NC State, Indiana, Boston College, Arizona and Arizona State.

The relationship being built with Coach Freeman and Coach Bowden that has him anxious to see everything that Notre Dame has to offer.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel
Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Recruiting
Recruiting

Notre Dame Offer Excites 2024 Alabama Edge Rusher

By Ryan Roberts5 hours ago
Logan Diggs
Football

Tommy Rees Is Extremely Confident In The Notre Dame Running Backs

By Bryan Driskell9 hours ago
Christian Gray 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - March 21 Edition

By Ryan Roberts11 hours ago
Braylon James
Recruiting

Braylon James Blown Away By Notre Dame Visit

By Bryan DriskellMar 20, 2022
Chris Tyree
Football

Speed Won't Be An Issue For Notre Dame's Offense Anymore

By Bryan DriskellMar 20, 2022
Notre Dame
Recruiting

Chansi Stuckey Building A Strong Connection With Talented 2024 Wide Receiver

By Ryan RobertsMar 20, 2022
Braydon Lee
Recruiting

Standout Cornerback "Excited" About Offer From Notre Dame

By Ryan RobertsMar 20, 2022
Preston Zinter 1
Recruiting

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Preston Zinter, Linebacker

By Bryan DriskellMar 19, 2022