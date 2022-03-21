Elite 2024 Linebacker Views Notre Dame Offer As "Different" ... In A Good Way

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has made it his business to improve recruiting on the defensive side of the ball from the moment he was first hired as the program's defensive coordinator.

The Irish landed an outstanding defensive class in the 2022 recruiting cycle and the 2023 class is off to an even better start. Now Freeman and his staff have set their sights on the best from the 2024 class, which led them to Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy linebacker Edwin Spillman.

Spillman, the nation's No. 74 overall player and No. 4 linebacker in the 2024 class, received a scholarship offer from the staff during the recent Pot of Gold push. It was a needle moving offer for Spillman.

"It felt really good to be noticed as one of the best in my class," Spillman told Irish Breakdown. "Notre Dame is different. The football is one thing, but that degree can open up a lot of opportunities.”

Relationships are the key to effective recruiting and the Fighting Irish staff has done a tremendous job of laying a foundation for the road that may lead one of the nation’s best from Nashville to South Bend.

“I’ve already spoken to Coach Freeman and Coach (Chad) Bowden," Spillman said. "Coach Freeman is a really good dude, and I can tell that he cares about his players, and that’s big for me. We’re in the process of planning to get up to Notre Dame soon and I’m just blessed and excited.”

The 6-2, 220-pound Spillman plays inside and outside for a multi-front defense at Lipscomb. He’s extremely athletic with a God-given first step and speed that makes him a devastating pass rusher off the edge and blitzer up the middle. His athleticism also allows him to cover the slot and zone drop in pass coverage, while showing great balance making open field tackles.

Spillman has an impressive early offer list that includes the Fighting Irish, Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, South Carolina, NC State, Indiana, Boston College, Arizona and Arizona State.

The relationship being built with Coach Freeman and Coach Bowden that has him anxious to see everything that Notre Dame has to offer.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @SD2Mics

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter