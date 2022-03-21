Notre Dame Offer Excites 2024 Alabama Edge Rusher

Alabama defensive end Sterling Dixon was excited to receive an offer from a Notre Dame, a school he holds in high regard

Notre Dame defensive line coach Al Washington offered some extremely talented recruits last week as a part of the Pot of Gold campaign. One of the more interesting prospects to land an offer from Washington and Notre Dame was Mobile (Ala.) Christian School edge Sterling Dixon.

The 6-3, 190-pound defensive lineman is a bendy edge rusher who projects best as a Vyper in the Notre Dame system. Dixon was ecstatic to receive the offer for several reasons.

“I was very excited, that offer holds a lot of weight,” Dixon stated. “It’s a very prestigious school that has everything I need to be successful. It meant the world just to know that I could be a part of something so special. I couldn’t do anything but thank God and the coaches. It was a blessing.”

The recruiting trail has been heating up for Dixon recently. It is sure to only continue over the next several months.

“My recruitment has been crazy lately,” said Dixon. “I’m truly blessed to be in this position. It’s nothing but God honestly.”

Dixon now holds 18 reported offers. Some of the headliners include Notre Dame, Georgia, Florida State, Oregon and USC, among others. 12 of those offers have come since the beginning of January.

The Mobile Christian pass rusher is not currently ranked by any of the major recruiting platforms, but his offer sheet tells a much different story for the quality of recruit. The MaxPreps All-American selection also stars in the classroom, where he holds a 3.67 GPA currently.

Ironically, the staff had been laying the foundation with Dixon for some time. It was a familiar face that was spearheading the recruitment - one that is no longer a part of the program.

“I was speaking with Lance Taylor, who is now at Louisville, and the director of recruiting (Chad Bowden), about every three weeks or so,” Dixon said.

Dixon has several visits already set up. The business is going to continue.

“I have LSU next weekend,” he said. “USC, Oregon and a couple of more are in the works as well.”

There are several big time programs who have made waves with Dixon thus far. Notre Dame will need to make a big effort to get him on campus this spring or summer to create some momentum.

“Clemson, USC, UCF, Maryland and Alabama are the main schools right now that get me to call every other week,” said Dixon. “Auburn keeps in touch a little as well.”

Dixon is the perfect example that stars don’t always matter. His offer list speaks for itself.

