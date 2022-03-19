Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers Intriguing 2024 OL Guerby Lambert

Notre Dame threw out an offer to Guerby Lambert, an underrated and raw, but very talented 2024 offensive lineman

Since he was officially hired back in January, Notre Dame offensive line coach Harry Hiestand has been working to get the offensive line recruiting board where he wants it. Hiestand has been putting most of his time into the 2023 class, but this week the Irish line coach threw out his first offers top blockers in the 2024 class.

One of the most intriguing offers Notre Dame made during the Pot of Gold push was to an offensive lineman. While the Irish offered a number of very highly ranked recruits, one player to earn an offer is very much under the radar.

That player would be West Roxbury (Mass.) Catholic Memorial offensive tackle Guerby Lambert

Lambert's reaction to receiving the offer was one of excitement, and part of that is the fact it came from Hiestand.

“This feels unbelievable, and it’s an absolute honor," Lambert told Irish Breakdown. "I’ve spoken to Coach Hiestand a couple of times, and I already know how great of a coach he is. I will most definitely be making a trip down to South Bend this summer.”

At the moment none of the recruiting services have ranked Lambert, who has offers from the Irish, Ohio State, Boston College and Kentucky.

At 6-7 and 280 pounds, Lambert has outstanding length, and it's the first thing you notice when you pop on his film. Lambert is still quite raw, which isn't surprising considering his youth, but the tools really pop on film. It's clear to see why Hiestand has jumped on Guerby so early in the process.

Notre Dame has now put itself in the ballgame for Guerby, and the next step is getting him on campus as the talented right tackle and Hiestand continue to build a connection.

Guerby is teammates with 2023 defensive lineman Boubacar Traore, a top target for the Notre Dame staff.

