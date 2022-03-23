Linebacker recruiting has taken up a whole other level since Marcus Freeman joined the staff prior to the 2021 season. The initial 2022 recruiting cycle brought in the nation's best 2022 group of linebackers, 2023 recruiting is off to a great start and the Irish staff is now working on landing even more top-level backers in the 2024 class.

It is never too early to get a crash course on some early 2024 standouts at the position. One of the top names being Atlanta (Ga.) Woodward Academy standout Myles Graham, who comes from a football family. The 6-0 205 pound-linebacker is the son of former Florida Gators running back Ernest Graham.

He was among the crowd of talented players who received their Pot of Gold and official scholarship offer on St. Patrick’s Day last week. So far, the process has been going well for Graham, getting busier and busier by the day.

“My recruiting has been going great,” Graham said. “It has blown up in the past couple of months.”

Despite his youth, Graham already has a firm grasp on what he's looking for in a college, and it sounds a lot like what Notre Dame offers.

“I’m looking for a winning culture, great academics, and a coaching staff that wants the best on and off the field,” Graham explained.

Woodward is an outstanding academic private school, so Graham's focus on academics isn't just talk. Graham is also a standout on the field, ranking as the nation's No. 24 overall player according to Rivals and is also a Top 100 recruit according to On3.

His family connection to Florida clearly has the Gators sitting in a good early position, but Graham plans on seeing more than just Florida, and he's already getting around the country to make those trips.

With so many schools already hot on the trail for Graham, there are some programs who have managed to stand out early on. The Irish have been among them to make a sound early impression.

“I had Florida this past weekend and Ohio State next weekend,” he said of his recent visit plans. “I’ve been developing good relationships with Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia, UCF, Ole Miss and Notre Dame."

Graham is just a sophomore, but his offer list is already very impressive, with the 6-1, 200-pound linebacker already earning offers from the Irish, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, Florida State, Auburn, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Arkansas, Baylor, Ole Miss, Boston College, Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Louisville, Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Kansas.

It’s early on but Notre Dame seems to certainly at least be in the conversation. It’s going to be a tough one to get Graham away from the Southern powers but the criteria certainly matches what the talented linebacker seems to be looking for.

