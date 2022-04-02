Indiana Quarterback Danny O'Neil Set For Notre Dame Visit

Indianapolis (Ind.) Cathedral 2024 star quarterback Danny O’Neil will be making the short trip north to South Bend this weekend, taking in the University of Notre Dame again after several past trips to the campus.

A legacy for the program, both O’Neil’s father and grandfather both attended the university.

“My dad and grandfather both went to Notre Dame so I have been to a bunch of games growing up and have been on campus often,” O’Neil said. “I also camped at Notre Dame last summer where I worked out with Coach (Tommy) Rees and Coach Gus (Ragland) I’m excited to get to campus and meet the rest of the coaching staff and hopefully see the Grotto. I’ll be visiting with a few of my 7-on-7 teammates and coaches.”

Not only did his father and grandfather attend the university, they were also both athletes during their time at Notre Dame. His father, Mike, was a wrestler during his time with the Irish, while his grandfather William played baseball for the school.

While the Notre Dame staff has not offered O’Neil as of yet, the staff is still doing its due diligence with the talented signal caller. He is fresh off of a dominant sophomore campaign for the 14-1 state champion Cathedral Fighting Irish.

In 15 games, O’Neil passed for 2,956 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also completed 63% of his passes while only throwing two interceptions. O’Neil also rushed for 305 yards and 10 more scores for good measure.

The staff is taking notice.

“I have talked with Coach (Brian) Mason, Coach (Gerad) Parker, and Coach Dre (Brown),” said O’Neil. “I have spoken to them a good handful of times in the last few months.”

The 6-0, 175-pound signal caller has already been a busy man on the visit trail this spring. That looks to continue this weekend to South Bend .... and beyond.

“This spring, I have visited Georgia, Florida State, Northwestern, Purdue, Cincinnati, Kentucky, and I have another planned visit to Ohio State with hopefully a few more,”

Early on in the process, O’Neil currently boasts three reported scholarship offers. Those prospective schools include Purdue, Toledo and Miami (Ohio).

He is a very talented dual threat quarterback who is garnering attention from several big time programs thus far. Despite not boasting an offer from Notre Dame, there is plenty of time for the Irish to evaluate the talent of O’Neil.

One thing is for sure, if Notre Dame does take a run at O’Neil, they have to become the clear favorite for the in-state product. His family ties lend to a tremendous inside track.

