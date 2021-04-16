Talking Notre Dame Running Back Recruiting And The NCAA's Poor Transfer Decision

We talk Notre Dame running back recruiting among many other topics in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment

Notre Dame running back recruiting was the primary focus in the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett and Sean Stires! We talked about the "Big Three" at the position, updated their visit schedules and talked a little bit about the latest transfer rule decision by the NCAA. We also discussed the needs for the 2022 recruiting class as Notre Dame looks to finish off the class.

1:28 - We kicked things off by talking about the need at the position in the 2022 class, and why it's a big year for Notre Dame in order to overcome previous down years recruiting also to prepare for the possible departure of Kyren Williams after the upcoming season. In this part of the interview I explain why two backs in this class is important.

3:30 - We discuss the latest with Tennessee running back Dallan Hayden. After talking about why I'm so high on Hayden as a player we talk about his upcoming visit plans, and I talk about how I think Notre Dame is in much better position with Hayden than others might think.

5:21 - That leads to a question about what has changed since Mike Elston took over as the recruiting coordinator, changes that are being made and how that has impacted Hayden's recruitment.

7:15 - Next we talk about the upcoming visits for the "Big Three" at running back and how bringing them in at different times is a smart recruiting strategy. I then discuss where I think Notre Dame stands with Hayden, Nicholas Singleton and Gavin Sawchuk.

9:13 - Darin asks about whether or not changes on the offensive staff have impacted recruiting running backs. We also discuss the pitch that Notre Dame can use at running back.

11:06 - Next we talk about the class overall, including what the big needs are to fill out the class and why there's a level of excitement about this class than we've seen in recent seasons.

13:39 - Darin asks if Notre Dame will get another commitment in the near future.

14:45 - Sean's final question is about my opinion on the NCAA's transfer rule, and which sport (basketball, football) is most impacted.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter