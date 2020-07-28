SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame RB Target Logan Diggs

Much of the discussion about Notre Dame's 2021 running back recruiting was on the player the Irish staff missed, Will Shipley. At the end of the day, what matters isn't who the staff missed on, it's the quality of the players they land.

Notre Dame still has very talented running backs left on the board, and the top graded player for me is Metairie (La.) Rummel standout Logan Diggs. A consensus three-star player according to the services, Diggs grades out much higher on my board.

If Notre Dame can ultimately land a player of his caliber, the 2021 running back cycle should be considered a definite success.

SI All-American is also high on the Louisiana native. Here is their evaluation:

Prospect: Logan Diggs

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel

Schools of Interest: Arkansas, USC, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Arizona State.

Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Impressive overall size. Average shoulder and chest width, but possesses lean muscle across upper body. Relatively high waisted, with thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Should handle additional weight with ease.

Athleticism: Body control pops off the tape. Shifty. Makes soft, fast cuts. Merely above-average long speed, but better burst. Exceptional flexibility and balance through contact. Outstanding leaper. Runs with power.

Instincts: Natural with the ball in his hands. Shows ideal blend of patience and decisiveness. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss. Creative, with innate vision. Can lower shoulder into defenders. Runs with low base.

Polish: Capable of multi-step cuts and jukes in open field and box. Flashes effective stiff arm. Soft hands out of backfield, but must add to route tree. Blocking ability largely unknown; possesses tools to be effective.

Bottom Line: An extremely gifted all-around athlete, Diggs is one of the most versatile runners in the class of 2021. Projects as multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with Day 2 NFL draft ceiling dependent on additional mass and development as pass-catcher.

