IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame RB Target Logan Diggs

Bryan Driskell

Much of the discussion about Notre Dame's 2021 running back recruiting was on the player the Irish staff missed, Will Shipley. At the end of the day, what matters isn't who the staff missed on, it's the quality of the players they land.

Notre Dame still has very talented running backs left on the board, and the top graded player for me is Metairie (La.) Rummel standout Logan Diggs. A consensus three-star player according to the services, Diggs grades out much higher on my board.

If Notre Dame can ultimately land a player of his caliber, the 2021 running back cycle should be considered a definite success.

SI All-American is also high on the Louisiana native. Here is their evaluation:

Prospect: Logan Diggs
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 195 pounds
Position: Running Back
School: Metairie (La.) Archbishop Rummel
Schools of Interest: Arkansas, USC, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Arizona, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Arizona State.
Projected Position: Running Back

Frame: Impressive overall size. Average shoulder and chest width, but possesses lean muscle across upper body. Relatively high waisted, with thick, tightly-wound thighs and trunk. Should handle additional weight with ease.

Athleticism: Body control pops off the tape. Shifty. Makes soft, fast cuts. Merely above-average long speed, but better burst. Exceptional flexibility and balance through contact. Outstanding leaper. Runs with power.

Instincts: Natural with the ball in his hands. Shows ideal blend of patience and decisiveness. Routinely makes multiple defenders miss. Creative, with innate vision. Can lower shoulder into defenders. Runs with low base.

Polish: Capable of multi-step cuts and jukes in open field and box. Flashes effective stiff arm. Soft hands out of backfield, but must add to route tree. Blocking ability largely unknown; possesses tools to be effective.

Bottom Line: An extremely gifted all-around athlete, Diggs is one of the most versatile runners in the class of 2021. Projects as multi-year starter for Power-5 program, with Day 2 NFL draft ceiling dependent on additional mass and development as pass-catcher.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona

Notre Dame has kicked off the 2022 class by landing talented in-state blocker Joey Tanona

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Primed For Conference Title Run In 2020

Notre Dame could be primed for an ACC title run in 2020

RPalmeri

by

TxIrish

Notre Dame Lands Top 2022 Tight End Jack Nickel

2022 tight end Jack Nickel becomes the first commitment to Notre Dame in the class

Mason Plummer

by

Nathan Erbach

CLASS IMPACT: TE Jack Nickel To Notre Dame

A look at how the commitment of Jack Nickel to Notre Dame impacts the 2022 class and the Irish roster

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

More On Notre Dame And The ACC In 2020

There is more information coming out about the possibility of Notre Dame and the ACC joining forces in 2020

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue

Notre Dame Commit Jack Nickel Is All About The Grind

Notre Dame 2022 commit has a tremendous work ethic, and strong genes

Mason Plummer

Irish Breakdown: Week In Review

Breaking down all the top Notre Dame team and recruiting news from the last week

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Safety Target Jaden Slocum

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame safety target Jaden Slocum

Bryan Driskell

Class Impact: 2022 OL Joey Tanona To Notre Dame

Breaking down what the commitment of 2022 OL Joey Tanona means for Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Jayden Thomas

SI All-American considers Notre Dame target Jayden Thomas one of the nation's best wide outs

Bryan Driskell

by

Bryan Driskell