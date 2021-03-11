Breaking Down The Commitment Of Amorion Walker

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we break down Amorion Walker's commitment to Notre Dame and what must happen next with WR recruiting

Notre Dame landed a commitment from Ponchatoula (La.) High School wide receiver Amorion Walker. In the latest edition of the WSBT Sportsbeat segment with Darin Pritchett we discussed Walker's commitment, his game and what he brings to the Notre Dame offense. We also talk about the Notre Dame wide receiver haul in 2022, and what must come next at the position in the class.

0:45 - We kick things off talking about Walker's size and exceptional length. I also discuss his ball skills, which right now is absolutely his best attribute.

1:23 - The conversation turns to what needs to happen at wide receiver in the class to add to the Walker commitment. I discuss how what happens next will impact how to properly view Walker's commitment.

2:45 - Walker's speed is the next topic of conversation. We discuss his lack of current speed, but also the potential for him to make a jump, and how his frame could indicate there is more speed for him to gain moving forward. We also discuss how his catch radius and ball skills help negate his lack of speed.

3:55 - Walker is the fifth player from Louisiana to pick Notre Dame in the last eight cycles. How does landing Walker impact recruiting in that state moving forward? We also discuss how the WR success in 2020 and 2021 allowed the staff to take a risk on a player like Walker.

5:00 - Darin asks about what wide receiver position needs to be addd to the class along with Walker.

———————

