Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Talented Ohio Offensive Tackle

Notre Dame has made the final group of six schools for Huber Heights (Ohio) Wayne offensive tackle Aamil Wagner.

The Irish were joined on the list by Auburn, Penn State, Kentucky, Stanford and the presumed favorite to land Wagner, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

At 6-6 and 255 pounds, Wagner has a unique frame. He has all the length and athleticism you want in an offensive tackle, but he's still thin and needs to add a lot of weight, especially to his lower body. What makes him a four-star recruit, however, is his combination of athleticism, length and power.

Wagner is a consensus four-star recruit that is ranked as the nation's No. 88 overall player in the country and the No. 9 offensive tackle according to 247Sports. ESPN ranks him No. 158 and Rivals ranks him No. 198 overall.

Notre Dame needs at least two more tackles in this class, or players who could play tackle. Wagner certainly fits that mold, but with Ohio State jumping into the mix recently the odds of landing him became much smaller.

Related Content:

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

