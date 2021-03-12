Notre Dame 2022 Must Get: Irish Must Land One Of "Big Three" At Running Back

Notre Dame must land one of the "big three" that is left on the board at running back

Notre Dame running backs coach Lance Taylor has certainly upgraded the running back depth chart during his first two cycles with the Irish. He has had some help along the way, but the fact is Notre Dame has used the 2020 and 2021 classes to provide the depth chart with a big boost.

For Notre Dame to take that next step as a program this must become a regular things, and in 2022 the Irish are looking to add two more backs to the roster. Doing so would certainly help to finally stabilize the depth chart from a numbers standpoint. Closing the gap on the "big boys" of college football requires that Notre Dame not just get numbers, but add top-level talent.

Notre Dame has already landed one talented back in Denison (Texas) High School star Jadarian Price. Now a must for the staff is adding another back to the class, and the way to move the needle is to land one of the "big three" left on the board.

DALLAN HAYDEN

Hayden racked up 2,010 rushing yards (8.7 YPC) and 24 touchdowns in just nine games this past season, and he's a talented, intelligent and highly productive back that is a great fit for the Notre Dame offense.

Here's a bit from my film analysis of Hayden:

"Hayden isn't a flashy back, but he is highly productive and has all the instinctive traits you want to see in a top back. The Christian Brothers star is a well-built running back that runs with good pad level and he's willing to mix it up between the tackles. As he physically matures and adds more to his lower half I expect to see his ability to do damage after contact improve significantly.

"Hayden isn't a burner, but his game speed is impressive. He is a north-south runner that can get to full speed in a hurry once he plants his foot and gets vertical. Hayden is a highly efficient runner that wastes little motion, constantly looks for vertical running lanes and he can make moves and quickly get back to full speed.

"Hayden is an agile athlete with excellent balance, two traits that are musts for a back with his game and frame. He's a smooth runner that makes up for his lack of explosiveness with quick feet and tremendous vision and anticipation ability. I love how patient he is as a runner. Hayden gets downhill with purpose, but he won't turn on the gas until he sees the hole, and he does a good job setting up blocks and letting his big men get the proper angles to make their blocks"

Notre Dame is very much in the mix for Hayden, but Ohio State and Tennessee are also serious contenders. Ohio State could be hard to beat for the talented runner.

NICHOLAS SINGLETON

Singleton rushed for 1,311 yards (12.3 YPC) and 22 touchdowns in just eight games. His combination of size, burst and vision reminds me of former Notre Dame back Dexter Williams. Ohio State is also a major player for Singleton, as is Penn State.

Here's a bit from my film analysis of Singleton:

"Singleton filled his frame out as a junior and his ability to run with authority took a big jump. He needs to work a bit on his technique when it comes to dipping and ripping between the tackles, but his leg drive is impressive, he runs with authority and he is a tough runner that can hammer defenses.

"Singleton ... might not be a burner in the traditional sense, his initial burst is tremendous and he has a second gear that allows him to be a home run hitter. Having a great burst is a key ingredient for a top runner, but having the vision and decisiveness to match is what separates good backs from great backs, and Singleton's initial reads, second level anticipation and overall vision and decision making is truly outstanding.

"Athletically, Singleton is a smooth athlete that has excellent agility and balance. He's also a very efficient runner from a footwork standpoint, and that combination allows him to maximize the speed he does possess. Those traits also allow him to get downhill in a hurry, they allow him to make fast cuts and then get vertical and back to full speed."

Ohio State and Penn State are the major players for Singleton, but Notre Dame has put itself squarely in the mix to land him when it's all said and done. Beating out those two Big Ten powers for Singleton would be huge.

GAVIN SAWCHUK

Sawchuk racked up 3,025 yards (9.2 YPC) and 40 touchdowns on the ground the last two seasons, and he's one of the most explosive backs in the country. He comes from the Chris Tyree school of running back play, but while the Irish are in play with Sawchuk he is a bit more of a long shot than the first two runners.

"Sawchuk has the kind of acceleration and second gear to turn a crease into a home run, no matter where the ball is snapped. His explosiveness and big-play speed is a big reason he's considered one of the nation's best backs.

"I was a bit surprised to see how tough Sawchuk was as a runner. I expected a back with his size and home run speed to have a lot of wiggle and be a guy who looked to make defenders miss. Sawchuk needs to get a lot stronger, especially with his lower body, but he's more than willing to mix it up, he'll put his shoulder down when he needs to and he can run through arm tackles.

"Sawchuk is a well-schooled back and an efficient runner. He is a disciplined runner that stays on his run track, and I was impressed with his patience as a ball carrier. He shows a great feel for letting blocks develop, using angles to set up defenders for vertical cuts and his vision allows him to find and explode through holes. If anything, I'd like to see Sawchuk be a bit more decisive on a snap-to-snap basis."

Notre Dame is further down the list for Sawchuk than they are for Hayden or Singleton, but they are still putting in work, which is important. Oklahoma and Michigan will be top contenders, but Sawchuk doesn't seem to be in much of a hurry, so there is time for the staff to continue making a push.

Ohio State running back's coach Tony Alford has been a major, major thorn in Notre Dame's side when it comes to running back recruiting. Lance Taylor and the offensive staff have to finally beat Alford for one of Hayden or Singleton to not only get the kind of running back class it needs to close the gap, but to signal they can beat the big boys on the recruiting trail.

OTHER NAMES TO KNOW

Ohio running back Gi'Bran Payne recently put Notre Dame in his top group, but the Irish aren't pushing as hard for him as they are other players on the board.

