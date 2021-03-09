Notre Dame Must Get In 2022: Elite Linebacker Haul Tops The List

Landing an elite linebacker haul is priority number one for the Notre Dame defense in the 2022 recruiting class

Notre Dame's 33-5 run the last three years has been fueled by strong play on defense, but there is still another level the unit needs to get to. To make that happen the Fighting Irish staff needs an elite recruiting haul on the defensive side of the ball.

To make that happen there are five areas where Notre Dame must hit home runs in the 2022 class. Over the next week we'll break down those five positions and the players that fit that mold.

There is no position on the Notre Dame defensive board more important than linebacker.

ELITE LINEBACKER HAUL TOPS THE LIST

Notre Dame's best defensive recruit in the 2021 class was arguably Prince Kollie, who projects to play linebacker for the Irish. The issue, however, is that Notre Dame struck out at the position in the 2020 class, and Kollie is likely the only 2021 LB signee that will enroll this fall.

Notre Dame needs both numbers and elite talent in the class, especially as it transitions to Marcus Freeman's defense, which is linebacker driven in many ways.

The Irish got off to a strong when they landed Michigan athlete Nolan Ziegler, a tall and rangy defender that projects to play multiple spots on defense. Don't be surprised if Ziegler continues to skyrocket up the rankings over the next year.

Even better news for Notre Dame is the fact the 2022 class as a whole is absolutely loaded at linebacker. It's the perfect year to have needs at linebacker, and Notre Dame has put itself in position to end up with a special haul.

Freeman has thrown out offers to many of the nation's best linebackers, and if he can finish strong the Irish could have a chance to land arguably the best linebacker haul in the entire country.

There are three linebackers in particular that Notre Dame is in great position with. If Freeman can pull the straight flush it would give the Irish that class.

Joshua Burnham

Burnham has an incredibly high ceiling, although right now he dominates more with elite athleticism and length than sound linebacker technique. That's not a criticism either, because the technique part is the easiest thing to learn. You cannot teach his combination of length, frame and athleticism.

Burnham is just scratching the surface of how good he could be. His foot quickness, agility and closing speed all standout, and he is a physical defender.

Recently the Traverse City (Mich.) Central star named a final three of Michigan, Wisconsin and Notre Dame. The in-state Wolverines were considered the leader for some time, but Freeman and the Irish staff have put themselves in a great spot here.

Burnham has the skillset that would allow him to thrive at both the Mike and Will linebacker positions in the Notre Dame defense. When Notre Dame goes to a 3-3-5 alignment he could play all three linebacker positions at a very high level.

Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Tuihalamaka is a consensus Top 100 recruit and in my view he's the best pure Mike linebacker in the country. At 6-2 and 230 pounds with well above-average length he has all the physical tools you want in an in-the-box thumper.

The Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany standout is a highly instinctive defender that makes fast reads, he's decisive getting downhill and his ability to work through narrow run lanes to get to the football is impressive.

There is some versatility to his game as well. Tuihalamaka shows a good feel and range dropping into zone coverage from the Mike spot, and he shows a knack for rushing off the edge, which gives the defense some third-down flexibility with him.

Tuihalamaka recently announced a final five that contains Texas, Oregon, Stanford, Arizona State and Notre Dame. Texas is making a hard charge, but I like where Notre Dame stands with him at this point.

Sebastian Cheeks

Cheeks is probably the most raw of this trio, but his athleticism is truly outstanding. The 6-2, 210-pound linebacker has high quality foot quickness, and his closing speed is top notch.

Although he lacks experience and is a bit raw from a technique standpoint, Cheeks does show the football IQ and instincts you want in a linebacker. His speed and range projects extremely well to the next level. by giving him the athleticism needed to play with great range against the run, to be an impact zone defender and also the ability to cover back and tight ends in man coverage.

Cheeks is getting ready to start his junior season, and if he makes the jump I think he will you'll see his recruiting profile skyrocket.

Right now Notre Dame is considered a top contender for Cheeks, if not the leader, but the longer he waits the greater opportunity there is for other programs to get involved. I like where Notre Dame stands right now, but Cheeks hesitancy to commit does give me some pause.

Other Top Backers

Freeman has gone after a number of top linebackers from around the country. Landing all three of the above linebackers to go with Ziegler would give Notre Dame an elite linebacker haul. Landing two of those three would make it a really, really good linebacker haul, but a fourth linebacker would still be needed.

Nebraska standout Devon Jackson is another very talented player on the board for Notre Dame. He has a final five of the Irish, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Arizona State.

Right now Jackson is more of an edge player than he is a pure linebacker, but he has the size and body of a linebacker. That's the one thing that gives me pause about him. Notre Dame's staff must ask itself does he have the frame to grow into a Vyper end, or does he have the ability to get the necessary comfort level at linebacker.

One thing about Jackson is clear, he is an exceptional athlete and a very talented player. If he can answer one of those two questions he'll be a big pickup for someone.

Other names to know are Shawn Murphy, Harold Perkins, Jaylen Sneed, Lander Barton and David Bailey.

