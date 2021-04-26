Notre Dame Recruiting Profile: Xayvion Bradshaw, Wide Receiver
Analysis and information about Notre Dame slot receiver target Xayvion Bradshaw, one of the nation's most underrated prospects.
XAYVION BRADSHAW PROFILE
Hometown: Bluefield, Va.
High School: Graham
Height: 6-0
Weight: 185
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
Upside Grade: 5.0
Offers: Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia, Virginia, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Kansas
Recruited By: Del Alexander, Xayvion Bradshaw
RECRUITING RANKINGS
Rivals: 3-star - No position ranking
FILM ANALYSIS
Bradshaw is one of the most underrated prospects in the entire country. A consensus three-star recruit, Bradshaw grades out as a Top 100 caliber recruit on the Irish Breakdown board. Don't let the star rankings fool you, this young man can flat out play, and he's the kind of athlete/playmaker Notre Dame wants and needs.
The Graham wideout is an outstanding all-around athlete. His foot quickness, agility and balance are exceptional, and he shows those traits both as a route runner and with the ball in his hands, but it's when the ball is in his hands that he's truly at his best athletically. Bradshaw explodes out of cuts and shows the kind of immediate stop-and-go ability in space that has been largely missing from the Notre Dame offense.
Bradshaw isn't a Will Fuller type of speed player, but he gets to full speed quickly and his second gear is impressive. He can stretch the field from the outside, but his speed and acceleration plays even better from the slot and in the return game. Bradshaw also has impressive speed with the ball in his hands, and he's a legit home run threat every time he touches the football.
Bradshaw has a lean in his stance, which needs to be cleaned up, and his overall route running needs work, but the tools are there for this to become a big part of his game. The Graham star catches the ball clean, he tracks the deep ball extremely well and he's more than capable of winning contested throws. When he gets the ball in his hand Bradshaw turns into a running back, and his vision combines perfectly with his agility and explosiveness to make him a dynamic after-the-catch wideout and return man.
GRADE KEY
5.0 - Elite player
4.5 - All-American caliber player
4.0 - Multi-year starter
3.5 - Key role player / Late career-starter
3.0 - Backup
