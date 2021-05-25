Film Room: Breaking Down Notre Dame WR Target Xayvion Bradshaw

Notre Dame needs more playmakers at wide receiver, and Virginia receiver Xayvion Bradshaw is one of the best in the 2022 class

Notre Dame coaches talk frequently about needing more explosive playmakers at wide receiver in the 2022 class, and the most explosive playmaker on the board right now is Bluefield (Va.) Graham athlete Xayvion Bradshaw.

In the above video we look at the film of Bradshaw and talk about what makes him a must-get for the Irish. (Note: Film evaluation for Bradshaw is based on highlight and game film of his sophomore season. The junior film is very, very limited)

XAYVION BRADSHAW PROFILE

Hometown: Bluefield, Va.

High School: Graham

Height: 6-0

Weight: 185

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 5.0

Offers: Notre Dame, Purdue, West Virginia, Virginia, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Appalachian State, Kansas

STRENGTHS

Athleticism-Speed Combination — Bradshaw is exactly the kind of dynamic athlete that Notre Dame says it wants more of at wide receiver. He has impressive long speed, he's extremely quick and agile, his balance is outstanding and he's only going to get more explosive as he gets older. As his technique improves you'll also see him get even faster off the ball, but even as a sophomore Bradshaw showed home run speed down the field and especially when he got the ball in his hands.

Playmaking Ability — The aforementioned athleticism and speed are traits that are significant factors into Bradshaw's outstanding playmaking skills. He can hit home runs vertically, he's a home run threat on catch-and-run throws and he's a dynamic playmaker in the screen and run game. Bradshaw is the kind of weapon that is a legitimate big-play threat on every snap and on every level of the field, and that is something Notre Dame absolutely needs more and more of, especially once the 2018 class is gone.

He's not just a dynamic athlete, with Bradshaw showing the instincts and feel for the game to be a dominant playmaker. He shows impressive vision with the ball in his hands, which combines with his suddenness and explosiveness to make him very difficult to handle in space. Bradshaw shows the ability to get to the edge and also the elusiveness and then burst to split the first level of the defense in the screen/quick game and then blow past the second and third level.

His skillset is perfectly suited to complement bigger players like Deion Colzie in the 2021 class and prospects like Tobias Merriweather and CJ Williams, who are top prospects in the 2022 class, as well as a vertical speedster like Lorenzo Styles Jr. Bradshaw's dynamic after-the-catch skills are a must-get for Notre Dame.

Route Running Instincts — Bradshaw shows a good feel as a route runner, especially in the slot. His stems are good, he knows how to close off defenders once he gets a step, he shows a good feel for finding open spots in the zone and he can accelerate past the last level of the defense. Bradshaw also uses his quickness and elusiveness to avoid slot collisions without getting knocked way off his track. He needs to clean some things up (see below), but his natural instincts as a route runner are a great foundation to work with.

Quality Pass Catcher — Bradshaw needs to be more consistent catching the ball away from his body, but overall he shows high-quality ball skills. He tracks the deep ball extremely well, he can win contested throws better than you'd expect from a player his size and he has strong hands. Bradshaw also shows toughness and great concentration in traffic, which is a must for a slot pass catcher.

Return Game Skills — The Graham star brings value beyond his ability on offense. He's a dynamic return man as both a punt and kick returner. His explosiveness and vision are just as evident in the return game as they are on offense, and as a pure returner he reminds me of a bigger version of CJ Sanders, who returned four kicks/punts for touchdowns in two seasons as Notre Dame's primary return man (2015-16). His return ability alone is worth a scholarship, but his every bit as dynamic as an offensive player, which should make pushing hard for him a no-brainer for Notre Dame.

AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

Size/Strength — Bradshaw is listed at 6-0 and 185 pounds, but he doesn't appear to be that tall or thick. He looks to be closer to 5-11 and 175 pounds, but he'll easily be 185-190 pounds very early in his college career. Bradshaw has good length and being 5-11 in today's game is by no means small. There should be no concerns about his size from either a height, length or size standpoint.

Bradshaw is a willing blocker and he's capable of running through arm tackles and making plays after the catch. He needs to get stronger and keep filling out his frame, but the tools are there.

Overall Technique/Top Ends — Bradshaw shows a good vertical feel as a route runner and he knows how to get open, but his top ends need more work. He needs to be better at sinking his hips and being more efficient with his top ends and he needs to do a better job using his speed and quickness to be sharp on top ends of vertical cuts, which will help him better manipulate defenders. Bradshaw explodes out of breaks when he's right, but he needs to clean up his footwork, and once that happens he'll be even more dangerous as a route runner.

Consistency — As a sophomore Bradshaw was inconsistent from a production, technique and conditioning standpoint. That's not all that surprising for his age, and I'm curious to see if he cleaned that up at all as a junior, but that is something I'd be pushing him at if I was his position coach.

RECRUITMENT

Depending on the source I talk to the veracity with which Notre Dame is recruiting Bradshaw changes. As of right now Notre Dame hasn't set up a visit with Bradshaw, and according to a source the Irish are focusing more on the bigger wideouts at this time. Hopefully this is bad info and the staff decides to push hard for him, and another source tells me he is a priority.

Bradshaw is a very, very talented football player that I graded out as a Top 100 recruit. He's a must-get for Notre Dame, but right now it's a question as to whether or not the offensive staff realizes that. North Carolina and West Virginia are teams to watch, and Notre Dame must be careful not to wait too long to make a hard push for him. If Notre Dame makes Bradshaw a priority it will be tough to beat, but the longer they wait to get him on campus the tougher a program like North Carolina or West Virginia could be.

