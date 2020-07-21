IrishBreakdown
Top Stories
Champions Lounge+
Football
Recruiting

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame OL Target Rocco Spindler

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American launched its first group of evaluations for the 2021 class. Notre Dame offensive line target Rocco Spindler was listed as a candidate for the SI All-American squad.

Here is their full evaluation of Spindler:

Prospect: Rocco Spindler
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds
Position: Offensive Tackle
School: Clarkston (Mich.) Clarkston
Schools of Interest: Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Ohio State. Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

Frame: Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to the big, solid midsection. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and calves with developed posterior. Enough room to add good weight as necessary.

Athleticism: Likely among the strongest prospects in the class of 2021. The tape reveals little trouble moving Power 5-sized defenders in the run game. Shows light feet targeting second-level defenders in the open field. More of a plodder in the box, but still possesses above-average quickness.

Instincts: Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage and in the open field. Keen sense of how to widen running lanes by redirecting defenders, exploiting their momentum. No trouble reaching second-level defenders after the initial double team.

Polish: The son of a former NFL lineman, and it shows in his technique. Arrives with a thump in running game, always squaring shoulders to finish. Effective quick set in pass protection, even flashing impactful punch. Steeper kick slide needs work, especially if playing tackle at the next level.

Bottom Line: Spindler looks like he could play Power-5 football right now. He’ll have to watch how additional weight affects his mobility, but should eventually prove a high-level starter for a program with national title aspirations – especially should he stay inside at guard.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.
Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Irish Breakdown Insider: Latest On Notre Dame Recruiting

The latest on Notre Dame football recruiting from the Irish Breakdown staff

Bryan Driskell

by

Chief1

Notre Dame Looking To Strike Gold In Nebraska ... Again

Notre Dame is going back to Nebraska to push for one of the top defenders in the 2022 class.

Nathan Erbach

by

StrongNTrue

Three Notre Dame Linemen Make Outland Trophy Watch List

Three Notre Dame offensive linemen were named to the Outland Trophy Watch List

Bryan Driskell

Positive Signs For Notre Dame And College Football In 2020

Recent comments and moves in college football are positive things will happen in 2020

RPalmeri

Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To Butkus Award Watch List

The Notre Dame senior was named to the watch list for the nation's top linebacker award

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame Has Made An Impactful Early Impression On A Standout 2022 Linebacker

2022 linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is building a strong connection with the Notre Dame defensive staff

Mason Plummer

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame OL Commit Pat Coogan

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame offensive line commit Pat Coogan

Bryan Driskell

by

RFink

Could Notre Dame And The ACC Go With A Pod Schedule In 2020?

According to one ACC beat writer, the league and Notre Dame are considering partnering up for a pod schedule

Bryan Driskell

by

OldenDomer

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame DE Commit David Abiara

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame defensive end commit David Abiara

Bryan Driskell

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Commit Tyler Buchner

SI All-American breaks down Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner

Bryan Driskell

by

StrongNTrue