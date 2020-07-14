SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Rocco Spindler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Rocco Spindler 
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 290 pounds 
Position: Offensive Tackle 
School: Clarkston (Mich.) Clarkston
Schools of Interest: Michigan, Notre Dame, Penn State, LSU and Ohio State.                   Projected Position: Offensive Guard/Tackle

Frame: Broad shoulders and wide chest taper to the big, solid midsection. Thick, tightly-wound thighs and calves with developed posterior. Enough room to add good weight as necessary. 

Athleticism: Likely among the strongest prospects in the class of 2021. The tape reveals little trouble moving Power 5-sized defenders in the run game. Shows light feet targeting second-level defenders in the open field. More of a plodder in the box, but still possesses above-average quickness. 

Instincts: Extremely physical at the line of scrimmage and in the open field. Keen sense of how to widen running lanes by redirecting defenders, exploiting their momentum. No trouble reaching second-level defenders after the initial double team. 

Polish: The son of a former NFL lineman, and it shows in his technique. Arrives with a thump in running game, always squaring shoulders to finish. Effective quick set in pass protection, even flashing impactful punch. Steeper kick slide needs work, especially if playing tackle at the next level. 

Bottom Line: Spindler looks like he could play Power-5 football right now. He’ll have to watch how additional weight affects his mobility, but should eventually prove a high-level starter for a program with national title aspirations – especially should he stay inside at guard.

