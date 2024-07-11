Top Notre Dame Recruit Takes to Social Media to Try and Help Recruit Star Receiver
Deuce Knight is one of the top rated quarterbacks in the 2025 recruiting cycle and is only a couple months short of being committed to Notre Dame for a full calendar year.
Knight has been rumored to be flipping his commitment to the SEC by various people, but through it all he has told anyone that will listen that he remains true to Notre Dame.
In looking ahead to his Notre Dame career, Knight took to social media on Wednesday to try and do some public recruiting himself. Notre Dame has been having a bear of a time in the wide receiver department for the 2025 class, and Knight made a post to try and help the Irish land highly regarded 2025 wide receiver Derek Meadows of Las Vegas.
"WE WANT MEADOWS"
It doesn't get a whole lot less complicated than that. And why wouldn't Knight want Meadows?
Derek Meadows checks in at 6-5, 200-pounds, and with a wingspan of 80-inches. He has the build that screams "NFL body" and a commitment from him would quickly change the narrative in Notre Dame's inability to land big-time wide receivers this cycle.
Meadows is set to announce his commitment on Saturday, July 13. He'll be the first of three Notre Dame wide receiver targets in the next week to announce a commitment decision. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Michigan are each listed as finalists for Meadows as well as Notre Dame.