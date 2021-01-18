Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Defensive End

Notre Dame has picked up a commitment from St. Louis (Mo.) John Burroughs defensive end Tyson Ford, one of the top edge players in the 2022 class.

The Fighting Irish have been recruiting Ford for some time, who put Notre Dame in his final four back in December. While Oklahoma was considered the leader quite recently, defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman were able to close strong and add the talented edge player to the class.

Ford, a 6-5, 250-pound power player, is ranked as the nation's No. 64 overall player according to Rivals. He picked Notre Dame over finalists Oklahoma, Georgia and Missouri. Ford also had offers from Texas, Texas A&M, Michigan, Nebraska, Washington, Purdue, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Kentucky, Michigan State, Mississippi State, Kansas State, Arizona State, Kansas and Illinois.

Ford becomes the fifth player to commit to Notre Dame in the 2022 class, and the second defensive player. Notre Dame also has commitments from offensive linemen Joey Tanona and Ty Chan, tight end Jack Nickel and linebacker Nolan Ziegler.

Ford is also the highest ranked Fighting Irish recruit on the 247Sports composite list, checking in at No. 117.

