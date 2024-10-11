3 Key Positional Matchups For Ohio State Buckeyes' Game Against Oregon
The Ohio State Buckeyes are gearing up for the team's biggest game in 2024 against the Oregon Ducks, and there will be a multitude of high-profile players on the field during Saturday's contest.
Here are three of the biggest positional matchups that could decide the primetime game.
Ohio State's Offensive Tackles vs Jordan Burch
Senior defensive end Jordan Burch has been a difference maker so far this season for the Ducks, tallying five sacks and 13 tackles in 2024.
The 6-foot-6, 295 lbs lineman continues to find ways to get after opposing quarterbacks while playing alongside two talented defenders in Matayo Uiagalelei and Derrick Harmon, who have combined for a total of 6.5 sacks. His performance throughout the first half of the season has drawn attention from NFL scouts across the league.
Burch has taken snaps all around the defensive line throughout his career, primarily on the ends. Both offensive tackles Josh Simmons and Josh Fryar will see a healthy dose of the veteran pass rusher. Don't be surprised if Oregon will try to take advantages of some mismatches and put Burch against Fryar, who's struggled at times this season.
Jabbar Muhammad vs Ohio State's Receivers
Oregon's secondary unit will be challenged in Week 7 by the Buckeyes' highly-touted wide receiving trio, especially cornerback Jabbar Muhammad.
The fifth-year senior offers tons of experience to the Duck's defense after spending last season with the Washington Huskies. During the College Football Playoffs last year, Muhammad allowed three catches for 50 yards on eight targets.
With three NFL-caliber wide receiver at Ohio State's disposal, Muhammad will see lots of action through the air on Saturday. Freshman wideout Jeremiah Smith will likely draw the attention from the fifth year cornerback, as Muhammad takes most of his snaps on the outside. If that becomes the case, Smith will have a huge advantage over Oregon's star cornerback due to his physicality.
Ohio State's Defensive Line vs Oregon's Offensive Line
Saturday's primetime matchup will come down to whichever team wins in the trenches.
Ohio State's front seven has been electric this season, as the group has collected over 15 sacks. The dynamic duo of Jack Sawyer and JT Tuimoloau have combined for 5.5 sacks and 29 tackles in 2024. Along with two NFL prospects on each end, the Buckeyes' defense also features two stars in Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton.
This will be the ultimate test for Ducks starting offensive tackles Ajani Cornelius and Josh Conerly Jr. Oregon's two big men up front have put together solid campaigns this year, especially Cornelius. The senior tackle is the 21st highest-graded offensive tackle in college football, according to PFF.