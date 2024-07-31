5-Star Power Forward Caleb Wilson Keeps Ohio State In His List Of 12 Schools
Another top 2025 prospect narrowed his list of schools down and the Ohio State Buckeyes remain in contention for acquiring a commitment. This comes just after the Ohio State Buckeyes picked up two players to round out their 2024-25 roster with guard Ques Glover and big man Ivan Njegovan from Croatia.
Five-star power forward Caleb Wilson has narrowed his list of schools down to 12 according to Joe Tipton of On3. The Ohio State Buckeyes are one of three Big Ten schools to make the cut for the 6'9" big man. The Arkansas Razorbacks, Duke Blue Devils, North Carolina Tar Heels, Alabama Crimson Tide, UCF Knights, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Auburn Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, Oregon Ducks, Kentucky Wildcats and USC Trojans are the other 11 schools in the mix.
At the moment, Wilson only has two official visits scheduled according to 247 Sports. One is to Auburn on October 27th and the other is to Stanford on October 20th, despite the Cardinal not making his list of 12 schools.
Wilson is currently ranked as the No. 3 power forward on 247 Sports and the No. 2 power forward on On3. He is widely-regarded as a top five prospect nationally in the 2025 recruiting class.
As a junior in high school, Wilson averaged a double-double with an absurd stat line of 20.8 points, 14.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 4.4 blocks and 1.8 steals per game. He helped lead his Holy Innocents Episcopal team from Atlanta, Georgia to a 26-7 record.
According to On3's recruiting prediction machine, the Auburn Tigers are the current favorite to get a commitment from Wilson at a 24.1 percent chance. One thing is for sure, the Buckeyes find themselves up against a bunch of college basketball blue bloods in Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina in Wilson's top 12.
Jake Diebler and his staff have found some recent success through the transfer portal in shaping this coming season's team. They are also drawing lots of interest from prospects as well. A player like Wilson committing to the Buckeyes would be a huge achievement early on in Diebler's young head coaching career.