Report: Thad Matta Failed Physical After Agreeing to Become Next Indiana Basketball Coach

The former Ohio State coach was set to become the new leader of the Hoosiers, but the deal has fallen through.

Former Ohio State men's basketball coach Thad Matta nearly got back into the college game, but a failed physical kept him from becoming the new coach.

According to a report first published on TheHoosier.com, Matta and the Indiana Hoosiers had agreed to a contract that would have made Matta the new head coach at Indiana University, but the deal fell apart after Matta failed his physical.

Since leaving the Ohio State Buckeyes in 2017, it was assumed that Matta was in better health and able to return to coaching. His name has been rumored in a few different major college coaching searches recently, but none of them had worked out. Matta is only 53 years old and has had both back and leg/foot injuries that have prevented him from being on the sideline.

The Hoosiers fired Archie Miller last week after four below average seasons in Bloomington. Miller was hired to replace Tom Crean in the spring of 2017, but he was never able to turn the basketball-crazed Hoosiers into a consistent competitor in the Big Ten. Indiana has won five national championships in basketball, but none since 1987.

Miller went 67-58 in his four years after arriving from the University of Dayton, where he reached an Elite Eight, made four NCAA Tournaments and won two A-10 titles.

According to that report, the Hoosiers are targeting former Michigan coach John Beilein, current Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard and current New York Knicks assistant coach Mike Woodson.

-----

You may also like:

E.J. Liddell Received Threatening Messages From Fans Following NCAA Tournament Loss To Oral Roberts

Why Ohio State's Bracket-Busting Loss to Oral Roberts Cuts Deep For the Program

Instant Analysis from Ohio State's Brutal Loss to Oral Roberts in NCAA First Round

Oral Roberts Stuns No. 2 Seed Ohio State, Ends Buckeyes' Season

Holtmann, Washington Jr. Preview First Round Game vs. Oral Roberts

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook