How to Watch No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Michigan

Here's how you can follow along with today's top-5 showdown in Columbus.

Gameday is finally here! Ohio State and Michigan will play for the only time in the regular season at 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Here's how you can watch today's game and a few other pregame notes.

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Time: 1 p.m.

TV Coverage: CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst)

Radio Coverage: 97.1 The Fan

As it turns out, this is only the third time Ohio State has ever hosted a top-5 matchup at the Schottenstein Center. Previously, Wisconsin (2007) and Duke (2011) made trips to Columbus with both teams ranked in the top-5 of the AP Poll.

It appears that this could be the biggest stage these two teams have ever played on together, not that this rivalry really needs any pumping up in the first place. Ohio State (18-4, 12-4) enters the game ranked No. 4, while Michigan (15-1, 10-1) is No. 3. Their combined ranking of 7 is the lowest combined ranking in series history (when both teams are ranked at the time of the game). This is the 16th time that both teams have played each other as ranked opponents, and the Buckeyes have won eight of the previous 15 contests. They've never met as top-5 opponents.

In fact, it's only the third time they've played each other while both are ranked in the top-10.

"Outside of world peace there is nothing more that I'd want than to be able to open this thing up ... not having fans, I hate that for our players and our fans,” Chris Holtmann said this week.

Entering the day, both teams are projected to be No. 1 seeds in the upcoming national tournament. But the Buckeyes still have four difficult games in front of them before the Big Ten Tournament opens in Indianapolis on March 8.

