How to Watch Ohio State vs. Minnesota in Big Ten Tournament

The Buckeyes open Big Ten Tournament play on Thursday afternoon in Indianapolis against the Golden Gophers. Here's how you can follow along.

Tournament basketball has arrived.

On Thursday afternoon, the No. 5-seed Ohio State Buckeyes take on No. 13-seed Minnesota Golden Gophers and without a doubt, they'll have their hands full. They met just once back in January in Minneapolis and things didn't go well for the Scarlet and Gray. Minnesota won the game, 77-60 in one of the two games this season that the Buckeyes really didn't play well.

While Thursday's Big Ten second round matchup isn't so much about retribution from an early season loss, the Buckeyes definitely need to be ready to go. Ohio State dropped four consecutive games to close the regular season and nobody wants to go into the NCAA Tournament on a 5-game slide.

One thing to note though for Minnesota ... two key contributors in that early January loss may not be on the floor Thursday. Center Liam Robbins (27 points and 14 rebounds) and guard Gabe Kalscheur (13 points) did not play in the first round game against Northwestern last night because of injuries. Their status for today's game is unknown.

On the Ohio State front, Justice Sueing will play after having a "procedure" done earlier this week that kept him off the practice floor for a few days. Sueing has started all 26 games this year for the Buckeyes, which only Duane Washington Jr. has also matched.

Here's how you can follow along today:

How to Watch Ohio State Basketball

Date: Thursday, March 11

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Time: Approximately 2 p.m. (25 minutes after Michigan State vs. Maryland)

TV: Big Ten Network

Streaming: FoxSports Go App

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Stephen Bardo (analyst), Andy Katz (sideline)

Thursday's winner will be rewarded with No. 4-seed Purdue on Friday afternoon. We will have comprehensive postgame coverage on BuckeyesNow, including a live stream of Chris Holtmann's press conference and some instant analysis from Lucas Oil Stadium after the press conference ends.

