WATCH: Michigan Radio Voice Brian Boesch Previews Rivalry Game

WATCH: Michigan Radio Voice Brian Boesch Previews Ohio State-Michigan Game
No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Sunday afternoon in their only matchup of the regular season. The storylines going into the game seem endless: two top-5 teams late in the season is certainly compelling, but there are so many others.
To get a better feel for how things have gone with TTUN this year (especially considering they had more than three weeks off between games with a CoVID-19 pause), we checked in with Michigan radio play-by-play voice Brian Boesch to get a better feel for what to expect with the Wolverines.
Boesch shared his thoughts on the team's lengthy delay in the middle of the year, why U of M has played so well this year on the whole, what happened in their clunker against Minnesota, what's made Juwan Howard a good coach at the beginning of his tenure, what to expect on Sunday and so much more.
You can watch the entire conversation with Boesch in the video at the top of the page. For more of our video content covering the Buckeyes, please subscribe to our YouTube channel!
-----
You may also like:
WATCH: Chris Holtmann Previews Michigan Game
Projecting Big Ten Basketball First and Second Team All-Conference Selections
Ohio State Opens as 2.5-Point Favorite Against Michigan
NCAA to Allow Limited Fan Attendance During March Madness
Instant Analysis: Ohio State Slides Past Penn State, Wins Seventh Straight Game
Watch Chris Holtmann React to Beating Penn State for A Seventh Straight Win
-----
Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!
Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @brendangulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook