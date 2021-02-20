WATCH: Michigan Radio Voice Brian Boesch Previews Rivalry Game

As the Buckeyes prepare to play Michigan on Sunday afternoon, we checked in with Michigan basketball play-by-play voice Brian Boesch to get his perspective on the big game.

No. 4 Ohio State hosts No. 3 Michigan on Sunday afternoon in their only matchup of the regular season. The storylines going into the game seem endless: two top-5 teams late in the season is certainly compelling, but there are so many others.

To get a better feel for how things have gone with TTUN this year (especially considering they had more than three weeks off between games with a CoVID-19 pause), we checked in with Michigan radio play-by-play voice Brian Boesch to get a better feel for what to expect with the Wolverines.

Boesch shared his thoughts on the team's lengthy delay in the middle of the year, why U of M has played so well this year on the whole, what happened in their clunker against Minnesota, what's made Juwan Howard a good coach at the beginning of his tenure, what to expect on Sunday and so much more.

You can watch the entire conversation with Boesch in the video at the top of the page. For more of our video content covering the Buckeyes, please subscribe to our YouTube channel!

