2022-23 Ohio State Basketball Scholarship Chart

A look at the Buckeyes' scholarship situation heading into the upcoming season.

With the recent additions of Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden, West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil and Oklahoma State transfer guard/forward Isaac Likekele, the Ohio State basketball program now sits at 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season.

That includes the five incoming freshmen who will arrive on campus this summer, which puts the Buckeyes right at the NCAA-mandated limit that all teams need to be at when preseason practice begins in late September or early October.

Unlike last year, the two players who are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic count against the limit. That's why seventh-year senior forward Seth Towns and sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing are marked with an asterisk below.

With that said, the following is a full breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022-23 scholarship situation. It will be updated in the future as players decide to leave or join the program.

POINT GUARDS (2)

Fifth-year senior Isaac Likekele

Freshman Bruce Thornton

SHOOTING GUARDS (5)

Fifth-year senior Sean McNeil

Senior Tanner Holden

Junior Eugene Brown III

Freshman Roddy Gayle

Freshman Bowen Hardman

SMALL FORWARDS (2)

Sixth-year senior Justice Sueing*

Freshman Brice Sensabaugh

POWER FORWARDS (2)

Seventh-year senior Seth Towns *

Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler

CENTERS (2)

Junior Zed Key

Freshman Felix Okpara

DEPARTURES (10)

Guard Malaki Branham (NBA Draft)

(NBA Draft) Guard Meechie Johnson (South Carolina)

(South Carolina) Guard Cedric Russell (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Guard Jimmy Sotos (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Guard Jamari Wheeler (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Forward Justin Ahrens (Transfer Portal)

(Transfer Portal) Forward Harrison Hookfin (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Forward E.J. Liddell (NBA Draft)

(NBA Draft) Forward Kyle Young (Exhausted Eligibility)

(Exhausted Eligibility) Center Joey Brunk (Exhausted Eligibility)

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Ohio State Promotes Mike Netti To Full-Time Assistant Coach

Oklahoma State G/F Isaac Likekele Transferring To Ohio State

Ohio State Hoops To Host Charleston Southern In 2022-23

Ohio State’s Malaki Branham Reaffirms NBA Draft Decision, Hiring Agent

Former Ohio State G Meechie Johnson Transferring To South Carolina

West Virginia G Sean McNeil Transferring To Ohio State

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI



Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!