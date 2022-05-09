2022-23 Ohio State Basketball Scholarship Chart
With the recent additions of Wright State transfer guard Tanner Holden, West Virginia transfer guard Sean McNeil and Oklahoma State transfer guard/forward Isaac Likekele, the Ohio State basketball program now sits at 13 scholarship players for the 2022-23 season.
That includes the five incoming freshmen who will arrive on campus this summer, which puts the Buckeyes right at the NCAA-mandated limit that all teams need to be at when preseason practice begins in late September or early October.
Unlike last year, the two players who are taking advantage of the extra year of eligibility granted to all student-athletes amid the pandemic count against the limit. That's why seventh-year senior forward Seth Towns and sixth-year senior forward Justice Sueing are marked with an asterisk below.
With that said, the following is a full breakdown of Ohio State’s 2022-23 scholarship situation. It will be updated in the future as players decide to leave or join the program.
POINT GUARDS (2)
- Fifth-year senior Isaac Likekele
- Freshman Bruce Thornton
SHOOTING GUARDS (5)
- Fifth-year senior Sean McNeil
- Senior Tanner Holden
- Junior Eugene Brown III
- Freshman Roddy Gayle
- Freshman Bowen Hardman
SMALL FORWARDS (2)
- Sixth-year senior Justice Sueing*
- Freshman Brice Sensabaugh
POWER FORWARDS (2)
- Seventh-year senior Seth Towns*
- Redshirt freshman Kalen Etzler
CENTERS (2)
- Junior Zed Key
- Freshman Felix Okpara
DEPARTURES (10)
- Guard Malaki Branham (NBA Draft)
- Guard Meechie Johnson (South Carolina)
- Guard Cedric Russell (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Guard Jimmy Sotos (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Guard Jamari Wheeler (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Forward Justin Ahrens (Transfer Portal)
- Forward Harrison Hookfin (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Forward E.J. Liddell (NBA Draft)
- Forward Kyle Young (Exhausted Eligibility)
- Center Joey Brunk (Exhausted Eligibility)
-----
