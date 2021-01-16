Big Ten Basketball Tournament May be Moved from Chicago to Indianapolis

The Big Ten basketball tournament has traditionally been held in Chicago each year, but that may not be the case in 2021.

According to Jon Rothstein at CBS Sports, the league is quite seriously discussing moving the tournament this year from Chicago to Indianapolis.

Rothstein says there is no timetable to make an official decision, but the league is looking into the move for a variety of reasons. One of them may be the ability for players' families to attend the games this March. The local health guidelines in Indianapolis are slightly less restrictive than they currently are in Chicago and may allow for a small attendance.

The NCAA recently announced that the national tournament will be held entirely in the state of Indiana this year, using many venues in and around Indianapolis (where the Final Four will also be held).

The Big Ten tournament is currently scheduled form March 10-14.

