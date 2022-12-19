Skip to main content

Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh Named Big Ten Freshman Of The Week

Sensabaugh scored 22 points in Saturday’s overtime loss to North Carolina at Madison Square Garden.
Ohio State forward Brice Sensabaugh has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in Saturday’s 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic at Madison Square Garden.

A former four-star prospect from Orlando, Sensabaugh scored a career-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Buckeyes. That includes the go-ahead jumper with three seconds remaining before the Tar Heels' buzzer-beater sent it to overtime.

Sensabaugh finished the game 9-for-17 from the field, as well as 2-for-6 from beyond the arc, in a career-high 33 minutes on Saturday. He’s now averaging a team-leading 14.9 points per game, which ranks 10th among all freshman nationally

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | Six Takeaways From The Best Day Of The Season | Louis Orr, Syracuse Basketball Great, Dies At 64 | The Five Most Impactful Freshmen In College Hoops

This marks Sensabaugh’s first weekly honor and the Buckeyes' first since former forward Malaki Branham took home the award three times last season (Jan. 3, Jan. 10 and Feb. 28) on his way to being named the conference’s freshman of the year.

