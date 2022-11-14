Skip to main content

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Brown led the Buckeyes to back-to-back Big Ten titles and an appearance in the Elite Eight.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ohio State men’s basketball program announced on Monday afternoon that former guard Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. He was just 52 years old.

Brown appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes, including 126 starts, from 1988-92. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, helping the Buckeyes to Big Ten titles during his junior and senior seasons.

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Football Scoreboard | TCU Earns Big XII Title Game Berth With Win At Texas | Washington Upsets Oregon, Upends Pac-12 Race | Penn State Coach Serves Self-Imposed Punishment For Unsportsmanlike Conduct

The Arlington, Texas, native notably scored a career-high 29 points in a 93-85 win at No. 3 Indiana in 1991. He was then named a team captain the following season, when the Buckeyes reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brown was described by fellow team captain Tony White (1985-89) as “a guy who knew how to play the game, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, made jump shots, was a physical presence and a great defender.”

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

You may also like:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

"Emotional" Justice Sueing Leads Ohio State To Win In Return From Injury

Photos From Ohio State's 91-53 Win Over Robert Morris

Eugene Brown III Unavailable For Season Opener Against Robert Morris

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

35. C.J. Stroud
Football

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud Named Big Ten Offensive Player Of The Week Once Again

By Andrew Lind
Kamryn Babb
Football

Ohio State Names Three Players Of The Game Vs. Indiana

By Andrew Lind
74. Xavier Johnson
Football

What They’re Saying About Ohio State’s Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Justin Fields
Football

Former Ohio State QB Justin Fields Rewrites Chicago Bears’ Record Book

By Andrew Lind
Jeff Okudah
Football

Former Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah Records First Career Pick-Six

By Andrew Lind
Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Stays At No. 2 In AP Top 25 Poll After Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
45. Emeka Egbuka
Football

Ohio State Remains At No. 2 In USA Today Coaches Poll Following Win Over Indiana

By Andrew Lind
Mike Locksley
Football

Ohio State's Nov. 19 Game At Maryland To Kick Off At 3:30 P.M. On ABC

By Andrew Lind