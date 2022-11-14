Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

The Ohio State men’s basketball program announced on Monday afternoon that former guard Jamaal Brown passed away over the weekend. He was just 52 years old.

Brown appeared in 127 games for the Buckeyes, including 126 starts, from 1988-92. He averaged 9.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, helping the Buckeyes to Big Ten titles during his junior and senior seasons.

The Arlington, Texas, native notably scored a career-high 29 points in a 93-85 win at No. 3 Indiana in 1991. He was then named a team captain the following season, when the Buckeyes reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

Brown was described by fellow team captain Tony White (1985-89) as “a guy who knew how to play the game, didn’t make a whole lot of mistakes, made jump shots, was a physical presence and a great defender.”

Photo courtesy of The Ohio State Dept. of Athletics.

-----

