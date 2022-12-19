Skip to main content

Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll After Loss To North Carolina

The Buckeyes fell to the Tar Heels in overtime, 89-84, in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Ohio State men's basketball team fell out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were just two seconds from victory after freshman Brice Sensabaugh knocked down the go-ahead jumper, but Tar Heels forward Pete Nance's shot at the buzzer sent the game to overtime.

North Carolina outscored Ohio State, 10-5, in the extra frame, though the Buckeyes had a chance to tie it in the final seconds before junior center Zed Key was called for a travel on a three-point attempt.

The loss dropped the Buckeyes to 7-3 overall and 0-3 all-time against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Class. They'll look to get back on track this Wednesday with a home game against Maine (8:30 p.m. on BTN).

More News From Sports Illustrated: College Basketball Scoreboard | Six Takeaways From The Best Day Of The Season | Louis Orr, Syracuse Basketball Great, Dies At 64 | The Five Most Impactful Freshmen In College Hoops

The Big Ten now has just four teams ranked in this week's poll, including No. 1 Purdue, No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 18 Indiana. Maryland (78) and Ohio State (33) were among the others receiving votes, however.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

  1. Purdue (40)
  2. UConn (21)
  3. Houston
  4. Kansas
  5. Arizona
  6. Virginia
  7. Texas
  8. Tennessee
  9. Alabama
  10. Arkansas
  11. Gonzaga
  12. Baylor
  13. UCLA
  14. Duke
  15. Mississippi State
  16. Illinois
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Indiana
  19. Kentucky
  20. TCU
  21. Virginia Tech
  22. Miami (Fla.)
  23. Auburn
  24. Marquette
  25. Arizona State

-----

Be sure to check out our new message boards, Buckeye Forums. We'd love to have you part of the conversation during the season.

-----

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You may also like:

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

Ohio State Falls To North Carolina In Overtime, 89-84

Former Ohio State Basketball Captain Jamaal Brown Passes Away At Age 52

Photos from Ohio State's 82-56 Win Over Charleston Southern

Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class "Really Exceptional On Paper"

Ohio State Officially Signs Best Recruiting Class Of Chris Holtmann's Tenure

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!

In This Article (1)

Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State Buckeyes

Justice Sueing fans
Basketball

Get Your Ohio State Basketball Tickets Through SI Tickets

By Andrew Lind
Justin Fields
Football

Justin Fields Becomes Third QB In NFL History To Rush For 1,000 Yards In Single Season

By Andrew Lind
Jantzen Dunn
Football

Former Ohio State SAF Jantzen Dunn Transferring To Kentucky

By Andrew Lind
Ronnie Hickman
Football

49 Ohio State Student-Athletes To Receive Degrees During Autumn Commencement

By Andrew Lind
Justice Sueing
Basketball

Ohio State Falls To North Carolina In Overtime, 89-84

By Andrew Lind
John-Ferlmann
Football

Former Arizona State LS John Ferlmann Transferring To Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
50. Dylan Raiola
Football

2024 Arizona QB Dylan Raiola Decommits From Ohio State

By Andrew Lind
50. Bennett Christian
Football

Ohio State Freshman TE Bennett Christian Loses Black Stripe

By Andrew Lind