Ohio State Falls Out Of AP Top 25 Men's Basketball Poll After Loss To North Carolina

The Ohio State men's basketball team fell out of the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll, which was released on Monday afternoon, following its 89-84 overtime loss to North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were just two seconds from victory after freshman Brice Sensabaugh knocked down the go-ahead jumper, but Tar Heels forward Pete Nance's shot at the buzzer sent the game to overtime.

North Carolina outscored Ohio State, 10-5, in the extra frame, though the Buckeyes had a chance to tie it in the final seconds before junior center Zed Key was called for a travel on a three-point attempt.

The loss dropped the Buckeyes to 7-3 overall and 0-3 all-time against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Class. They'll look to get back on track this Wednesday with a home game against Maine (8:30 p.m. on BTN).

The Big Ten now has just four teams ranked in this week's poll, including No. 1 Purdue, No. 16 Illinois, No. 17 Wisconsin and No. 18 Indiana. Maryland (78) and Ohio State (33) were among the others receiving votes, however.

That said, the full poll can be found below, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

Purdue (40) UConn (21) Houston Kansas Arizona Virginia Texas Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Gonzaga Baylor UCLA Duke Mississippi State Illinois Wisconsin Indiana Kentucky TCU Virginia Tech Miami (Fla.) Auburn Marquette Arizona State

